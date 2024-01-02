en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
African Creators Academy Summit: A New Era of Collaboration and Innovation

Oladapo OJ Adewumi, founder of Apollo Endevor, and Unique Kings Obi, CEO of Solvent Digital, have unveiled plans for the inaugural African Creators Academy Summit. The summit, scheduled for January 25th and 26th, 2024, is designed to foster an environment where content creators can intersect with professionals across diverse industries, thereby stimulating innovation and collaboration within Nigeria’s creative sector.

Connecting Industries and Creatives

The African Creators Academy, the brainchild of Adewumi and Obi, is striving to establish an ecosystem that promotes the sharing of ideas and unlocks the creative potential of content creators. This initiative aims to bridge various sectors, including healthcare, finance, insurance, and technology, with the dynamic content creator industry. The founders believe that such inter-industry collaboration can trigger positive change and considerably boost Nigeria’s economy.

Challenging Traditional Boundaries

Apart from facilitating dialogue and building networks, the African Creators Academy is keen on exploring new pathways for content creation. By pushing beyond conventional boundaries, the Academy is looking to enhance the creative community and provide a platform that stimulates growth and creativity.

Addressing Climate Change

In light of the disproportionate impact of climate change on Africa, the summit also underscores the importance of sustainability. Despite its low emissions, Africa continues to bear the brunt of climate change, with extreme weather events wreaking havoc across the continent. The African Creators Summit 2024 serves as a timely follow-up to the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, celebrating the Nairobi Declaration, which outlines Africa’s vision, priorities, and demands for climate action and finance.

Through the African Creators Summit and its broader efforts, the African Creators Academy is not only striving to invigorate Nigeria’s creative industry but also aiming to address larger, more pressing issues. By doing so, they are redefining what it means to be a creator in Africa and paving the way for a more sustainable and creative future.

0
Africa Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Maersk Pauses Shipping in Red Sea Following Militant Attack

By Hadeel Hashem

President Chakwera Addresses Malawi's 2023 Challenges in New Year's Speech

By Saboor Bayat

Sierra Leone: In the Grip of 'Kush', the Zombie Drug

By Rizwan Shah

Sierra Leone Parliament Clerk Paran Tarawalie Under Fire: Nepotism and Unlawful Dismissals Allegations

By Nimrah Khatoon

Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Brea ...
@Africa · 49 mins
Kaizer Chiefs Wrap Up First Half of the Season, Prepare for AFCON Brea ...
heart comment 0
Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Indefinitely Following Houthi Militant Attack

By Salman Khan

Maersk Suspends Red Sea Shipping Indefinitely Following Houthi Militant Attack
EU Stresses Respect for Somalia’s Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern

By Ebenezer Mensah

EU Stresses Respect for Somalia's Sovereignty as Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement Sparks Concern
Ethiopia’s Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment

By BNN Correspondents

Ethiopia's Agricultural Transformation Institute Calls for Seed Value Chain Assessment
Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation

By Wojciech Zylm

Ethiopia Joins BRICS, Secures Coastline Access, and Pursues Economic Transformation
Latest Headlines
World News
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
57 seconds
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
2 mins
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
2 mins
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
3 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
3 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
4 mins
Stephen Walt Foresees Intensified Middle East Conflict in 2024
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
5 mins
Political Power Plays: Haley Targets DeSantis, DCCC Launches Ad Against Pilip, and Congress Postpones Decisions
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
6 mins
Himaly Mini Exercise Bike: A Convenient and Effective Fitness Solution
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app