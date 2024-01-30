Africa Specialty Risks Gains Approval for Dubai Registration: A Gateway to ASR Middle East

Africa Specialty Risks (ASR), a pan-African insurance and reinsurance company, has achieved a significant milestone with the approval in principle from the Dubai Financial Service Authority to register as a company. This approval signifies a key progression in ASR's growth, paving the way for the establishment of ASR Middle East and the opening of an office in the globally recognized Dubai International Financial Centre.

ASR's Path Since 2021

Since its inception in February 2021, ASR's primary focus has been on increasing insurance penetration in Africa and boosting investments across the continent. The company has left an indelible mark, contributing to de-risking projects and assets in 49 African countries, totaling a substantial $16.9 billion. A testament to ASR's commitment to Africa's development.

Expansion to the Middle East

In 2022, ASR expanded its services to the Middle East, acknowledging the robust ties between African and Middle Eastern markets. The company offers a diverse range of products, including political violence and terrorism insurance, energy, property, construction, and liability coverages. ASR has provided unwavering support to Middle Eastern companies engaged in African business ventures, illustrating the company's dedication to fostering global connections.

ASR's Future in Dubai

ASR's CEO, Mikir Shah, expressed that establishing an office in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) is a critical step towards the company's growth. It will leverage economic and risk management opportunities in both Africa and the Middle East. Furthermore, Dubai's strategic position as a business hub will enable ASR to better serve its existing clients and forge new relationships in the region. ASR Re Ltd is a Class 3A insurer licensed by the Bermuda Monetary Authority, further solidifying its standing as a reliable insurer and reinsurer.