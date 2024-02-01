AFL Hyperscale Rebrands to AFL, Emphasizes Customer Experience and Sustainability

AFL Hyperscale, a household name in innovative network solutions for data centers, has unveiled a significant rebranding to AFL. This move underscores AFL's strategic dedication to becoming a customer experience market leader and a testament to its commitment to delivering superior products, cutting-edge technologies, and exemplary service to its clientele in over 130 countries.

Unveiling the New Brand Identity

Since its inception in 2018, AFL Hyperscale has accomplished notable milestones, including pioneering artificial intelligence thought leadership in the domain of fiber network design for the physical layer. The rebranding initiative aims to bring together AFL's global workforce to bolster customer success and satisfaction. A key element of the rebrand is the emphasis on sustainability; AFL is intensifying its eco-friendly practices to align with the escalating demand for sustainable hyperscale data centers.

Expansion Plans and Commitment to Quality

As part of its corporate growth strategy, AFL has outlined a series of expansions throughout 2024. These include the establishment of a new manufacturing and distribution hub in Gliwice, Poland, bolstering capacity in Monterrey, Mexico, and inaugurating offices in Mumbai and Delhi, India. AFL has reassured its customers that despite the rebrand, the core principles and quality of its products and solutions will remain consistent.

A Nod to Parent Company with New Logo

The new brand identity, encapsulated by a stylized 'F' in the logo, signifies the unity between AFL and its parent company, Fujikura. Steve Polidan, the company's Vice President of Connectivity, underlined AFL's mission to connect customers with innovative technologies and high-quality services. AFL, established in 1984, is a global manufacturer boasting a diverse range of products and services used in various industries and operates as a subsidiary of Fujikura Ltd. of Japan.