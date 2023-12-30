en English
Business

Affordable Air Fryers: Walmart’s Moosoo and Amazon’s Ninja Steal the Show

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:38 pm EST
Affordable Air Fryers: Walmart’s Moosoo and Amazon’s Ninja Steal the Show

In a move to provide affordable and quality appliances, Walmart has introduced the Moosoo 2-quart air fryer, priced at a discounted $37.99. Despite its modest size and being from a less-known brand, the air fryer has received positive reviews, and it serves as a cost-effective option for those with budget constraints.

The Moosoo Air Fryer: Small but Mighty

The Moosoo air fryer, despite its small size, has managed to impress users with its performance. The product’s ratings, ranging from 4.5 to 4.8 out of 5 stars, reflect the positive reception it has received. A total of 8211 reviews indicate the popularity and satisfaction with the product.

Enter the Ninja AF101 4-Quart Air Fryer

For consumers with a higher budget, Amazon offers the Ninja AF101 4-quart air fryer. Originally priced at $129.99, it is now available for $79.99. This air fryer stands out with its double cooking capacity and improved cooking performance compared to the Moosoo air fryer.

Highly Rated, Now at a Lower Price

The Ninja air fryer has previously been rated highly, especially for its cooking abilities. Critics have, however, noted it for being small and somewhat expensive. With the discounted price, it now offers better value, particularly for single-person households or those who do not need to cook large quantities.

As the January sales approach, The Independent is highlighting the energy efficiency and health benefits of air fryers. They are rounding up the best savings on air fryers, including early deals from various brands such as Instant, Lakeland, and Ninja.

Hamish Hector, a Senior Staff Writer for TechRadar, uses his knowledge to inform readers about gadgets and technology trends. His insights could prove valuable for those looking to make an informed choice in this upcoming sale.

Business
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

