AEROCOMPACT Boosts Global Expansion with Trilantic Europe Partnership

In a noteworthy move that signifies a step forward in the global solar industry, AEROCOMPACT, an Austrian firm renowned for its solar mounting solutions, has entered into a strategic partnership with investment firm Trilantic Europe. This collaboration is expected to significantly boost AEROCOMPACT's growth trajectory and expand its international presence.

Strengthening AEROCOMPACT's Position in the Solar Industry

AEROCOMPACT, founded roughly a decade ago in Vorarlberg, Austria, has established itself as a leading player in the solar mounting industry. The company has successfully distributed its products in over 60 countries, demonstrating its potential and consistent growth. With Trilantic Europe acquiring a 60% stake in the firm, founder Mathias Muther will retain 40% ownership. This new alliance will provide AEROCOMPACT with the needed impetus to fast-track its growth and explore possible acquisitions.

Backing of Trilantic Europe

Trilantic Europe, with its rich expertise in renewable energy and capital markets, is poised to foster AEROCOMPACT's growth. Vittorio Pignatti-Morano, Chairman of Trilantic Europe, commended AEROCOMPACT's quality solutions and the company's momentum. He expressed confidence in further propelling growth and creating a leading international entity in the solar mounting industry. This transaction, however, is still subject to approval from relevant authorities.

Advisory Support and Future Plans

During the transaction, AEROCOMPACT was advised by William Blair and Turnkey Finance from Bregenz, Austria, while Trilantic Europe received counsel from Lazard. Despite recent challenges encountered in the solar industry, AEROCOMPACT has been able to maintain a robust growth trajectory, with revenues surpassing EUR 100 million for the first time in 2023. The company also plans for capacity enhancements at various locations and the establishment of a new office and training center in Austria, alongside the launch of a new production facility in Bulgaria.