AECOM Capitalizes on Global Strategy for Strong First-Quarter Financial Growth

The global infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM, is leveraging its 'Think and Act Globally' strategy to accelerate growth and secure a competitive edge. In the face of rising investments in key markets, the company has reported strong first-quarter financial results. President Lara Poloni and CFO Gaurav Kapoor highlighted the company's commitment to shareholder value and sustainable growth.

AECOM's Strategic Focus

With a spotlight on enduring trends like infrastructure investment, sustainability, resilience, and energy transition, AECOM is strategically positioned for organic growth and market outperformance. The company's focus on high-return organic growth opportunities, innovation investments, and disciplined capital allocation policy underscores this commitment. This approach is further illustrated by a newly authorized $1 billion share repurchase program, a testament to AECOM's ambition.

First Quarter Financial Performance

The company's strategic focus bore fruit in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. AECOM reported a 15% increase in revenue to $3.9 billion, a 7% growth in operating income to $163 million, and an 11% surge in net income to $97 million. Furthermore, the company's design backlog swelled by 9% to a record high, and the segment adjusted operating margin set a new first quarter record at 15.0%. Strikingly, the company's Americas revenue reached $3.0 billion, with a 9% growth in the design business, driven by transportation, water, and program management sectors.

AECOM's International segment also demonstrated robust growth, with revenue at $861 million, marking an 8% increase over the prior year, and a 40% boost in operating income to $77 million. The segment's adjusted operating margin rose by 230 basis points to a new quarterly record of 10.6% as AECOM continues to pursue continuous improvement initiatives.

Looking Ahead

AECOM has reaffirmed its financial guidance for fiscal 2024, projecting strong organic Net Service Revenue (NSR) growth, a record segment adjusted operating margin, and double-digit adjusted earnings per share growth. CEO Troy Rudd attributes the strong performance to the company's focused strategy and culture, leading to record design backlog, strong organic NSR growth, record first-quarter margins, and strong free cash flow. The company's balance sheet remains strong, with substantial cash and cash equivalents and net leverage of 0.9x. AECOM's strategic focus on high returning organic growth opportunities, innovation, and disciplined capital allocation is expected to create substantial value for shareholders.