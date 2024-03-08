Aecom Boosts Northwest Team: Paul Camac Leads Cost Management in New Manchester Office

Aecom, a leading consultancy firm, has significantly expanded its northwest project, programme, and cost management team by appointing Paul Camac as the director of cost management, along with key hires from RPS, marking a strategic move to reinforce its operations in Manchester and Liverpool.

Advertisment

Strategic Expansion and Key Appointments

Paul Camac's transition to Aecom after a successful tenure at RPS as an associate director and director in commercial management signifies a pivotal development for Aecom's newly inaugurated Manchester office. Camac is set to collaborate with Matthew Gherken, the newly appointed director of project management, under the guidance of Jonathan Moore, Aecom's head of project, programme, and cost management in the north. This move is not just about individual appointments but signifies Aecom's deliberate strategy to enhance its service offerings and client relationships in the region. The recruitment of Stephen Chadwick and Rebecca Costello to the Liverpool office further exemplifies Aecom's commitment to broadening its expertise and local presence in the northwest.

Strengthening Regional Presence

Advertisment

The addition of Paul Camac, along with Stephen Chadwick and Rebecca Costello, to Aecom's team, effectively doubles the size of its northwest PPC team from 30 to 60 within a year. This significant expansion is part of Aecom's broader strategy to enhance its footprint across the north, ensuring the delivery of transformational projects with a blend of local insight and global expertise. Jonathan Moore highlighted the importance of a relationship-led approach and the fresh perspective the new team members bring to Aecom's ambitious projects in both the public and private sectors.

Implications for the Future

Aecom's strategic hires and office expansion in Manchester and Liverpool not only bolster its capacity to undertake larger and more complex projects but also underscore its commitment to fostering strong client relationships through a local, multidisciplinary team. This development promises to enrich Aecom's portfolio of services and projects in the north, backed by the firm's global expertise. As Aecom continues to strengthen its presence and team in the northwest, the consultancy firm is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the region's developmental projects, contributing to its economic growth and transformation.