AE Industrial Partners Acquires Alabama Facility for Aerospace Hub

AE Industrial Partners, through its affiliate Rocket Shoals, has marked a significant stride in its expansion strategy with the acquisition of a substantial industrial facility in Cherokee, Alabama. The property, previously under the ownership of Retirement Systems of Alabama, sprawls across more than 2.2 million square feet, situated on a 638-acre site at 1200 Haley Drive. The facility, which has been vacant since the closure of FreightCar America's Colbert County plant in 2020, is poised for a transformation into a robust aerospace hub.

Reviving a Legacy

The acquired facility carries a rich industrial history, having been a manufacturing powerhouse for National Steel Car, Navistar, and FreightCar America. AE Industrial Partners intends to breathe new life into this vast space. The plan, it appears, is to convert the site into a productive platform for their portfolio companies and to attract aerospace suppliers, manufacturers, and innovators. The venture also envisages a strategic collaboration with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

A Boost for Alabama's Aerospace Sector

Alabama Commerce Secretary Ellen McNair has expressed optimism about the project's potential to bolster the state's thriving aerospace sector. Local officials have underscored the strategic significance of the Shoals area, which benefits from its proximity to Huntsville's defense and aerospace companies and research and testing facilities. This geographical advantage positions it as a potential hotbed for aerospace innovation and manufacturing.

Building the 'Aerospace Corridor'

Chris Emerson, a senior partner at AE Industrial, drew attention to the firm's previous successful ventures in Alabama, specifically the Mercedes-Benz and Airbus projects. These past successes serve as a solid foundation for the firm's confidence in establishing an 'aerospace corridor' in North Alabama. This move signals a promising chapter in the state's industrial narrative, potentially attracting significant investment and innovation in the aerospace sector.