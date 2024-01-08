en English
Austria

ADX Energy Secures $8.06 Million Investment from MND for Upper Austria Drilling Plans

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:20 am EST
ADX Energy Secures $8.06 Million Investment from MND for Upper Austria Drilling Plans

In a significant move geared towards self-reliance in natural gas, Australian-based ADX Energy has secured an $8.06 million investment from MND, a leading European energy company. The funding, aimed at advancing ADX’s exploration and drilling initiatives in Upper Austria, has afforded MND a 50% stake in the ADX-AT-I license, a region covering a 267-square-kilometer area.

Unlocking Potential Resources

The ADX-AT-I license encompasses four leads named IRR, HOCH, SCHOE, and LICHT. LICHT, being the most advanced prospect, holds a drilling permit and environmental clearance, housing a prospective resource of 16.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas. IRR, on the other hand, has a prospective resource of 37.8 Bcf, with further potential to be tapped into. The remaining leads, HOCH and SCHOE, have resources of 4.8 Bcf and 6.6 Bcf, respectively.

Planned Exploration and Drilling

ADX Energy plans to commence drilling operations at either IRR or LICHT later this year, with MND shouldering $7.33 million of the exploration costs, primarily allocated for drilling. Concurrently, ADX is gearing up to drill the Welchau gas prospect, a potentially massive resource estimated at 807 Bcf, next month.

Reducing Energy Dependency

An 80% economic interest in the Welchau investment area is held by ADX, with JV partner MCF Energy funding half of the $5.9 million costs in exchange for a 20% stake. The Welchau prospect, located conveniently near the Austrian national gas pipeline, could play a pivotal role in aiding Austria’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas. Currently, Austria has managed to cut down its Russian gas imports from 90% to 76%, and is actively seeking alternatives to further diminish this dependency, aligning with the broader European Union strategy to lessen its reliance on Russian energy. In doing so, ADX Energy is positioning itself to become a key player in Austria’s domestic gas future.

Austria Business Energy
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

