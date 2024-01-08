ADX Energy Secures $8.06 Million Investment from MND for Upper Austria Drilling Plans

In a significant move geared towards self-reliance in natural gas, Australian-based ADX Energy has secured an $8.06 million investment from MND, a leading European energy company. The funding, aimed at advancing ADX’s exploration and drilling initiatives in Upper Austria, has afforded MND a 50% stake in the ADX-AT-I license, a region covering a 267-square-kilometer area.

Unlocking Potential Resources

The ADX-AT-I license encompasses four leads named IRR, HOCH, SCHOE, and LICHT. LICHT, being the most advanced prospect, holds a drilling permit and environmental clearance, housing a prospective resource of 16.2 billion cubic feet (Bcf) of gas. IRR, on the other hand, has a prospective resource of 37.8 Bcf, with further potential to be tapped into. The remaining leads, HOCH and SCHOE, have resources of 4.8 Bcf and 6.6 Bcf, respectively.

Planned Exploration and Drilling

ADX Energy plans to commence drilling operations at either IRR or LICHT later this year, with MND shouldering $7.33 million of the exploration costs, primarily allocated for drilling. Concurrently, ADX is gearing up to drill the Welchau gas prospect, a potentially massive resource estimated at 807 Bcf, next month.

Reducing Energy Dependency

An 80% economic interest in the Welchau investment area is held by ADX, with JV partner MCF Energy funding half of the $5.9 million costs in exchange for a 20% stake. The Welchau prospect, located conveniently near the Austrian national gas pipeline, could play a pivotal role in aiding Austria’s efforts to reduce its reliance on Russian natural gas. Currently, Austria has managed to cut down its Russian gas imports from 90% to 76%, and is actively seeking alternatives to further diminish this dependency, aligning with the broader European Union strategy to lessen its reliance on Russian energy. In doing so, ADX Energy is positioning itself to become a key player in Austria’s domestic gas future.