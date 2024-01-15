en English
Business

Advertising Industry Tackles MFA Sites, Mamaearth Redefines Beauty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:52 am EST
Advertising Industry Tackles MFA Sites, Mamaearth Redefines Beauty

Advertising is at a crossroads as the industry grapples with the challenge of Made for Advertising (MFA) sites. Often referred to as clickbait or content farms, these sites draw ad dollars through underhanded practices rather than through legitimate content viewership. Despite the industry’s continuous efforts to mitigate their influence, these MFA sites persist.

Shocking Findings Spark Industry Response

A study by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) has revealed a startling statistic: 15% of ad spend is directed towards such sites. This alarming discovery has sparked a series of reactions, including the removal of these sites from supply-side platforms and a reduction in ad purchases by major media buyers like GroupM.

A Collective Effort to Define MFA Sites

In response to this issue, four industry trade bodies, with the support of programmatic experts, have come together to create a five-criteria definition for MFA sites. This definition seeks to identify and limit the prevalence of low-quality inventory. However, it’s not without its potential pitfalls.

Concerns Around the New Definition

There are worries that these efforts might inadvertently harm legitimate publishers or simply trigger strategic adaptations by MFA sites to avoid detection. The new definition is designed to be fair to publishers and prevent over-penalization. Yet, industry professionals acknowledge that while it may not eradicate fraud, it could contribute to reducing its frequency.

In the parallel universe of personal care, Mamaearth, a toxin-free brand, has unveiled their latest campaign, Beautiful InDeed. The campaign aims to challenge the traditional definition of beauty, focusing instead on acts of goodness. The brand released a digital film encapsulating the essence of the campaign, featuring a young girl named Jia who learns that beauty is defined by beautiful deeds, not just physical appearance.

Aligning with Core Values

The campaign aligns with Mamaearth’s core values of being Plastic Positive, Cruelty-free, and their commitment to planting trees through the Plant Goodness initiative. Co-founder Ghazal Alagh expressed that the campaign aims to challenge conventional norms of beauty and shift the focus to actions. Gaurav Arora, the other co-founder, underscored the brand’s commitment to goodness and purpose-driven actions. The campaign also intends to provoke thought across all age groups and add depth to the word ‘beautiful.’

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

