Advantage Solutions Merges Five Agencies into Amp, Revolutionizing Integrated Marketing

BOSTON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move designed to reshape the future of integrated marketing, Advantage Solutions announces the unification of five specialized agencies into a single powerhouse: Amp. This strategic merger combines the strengths of AMP Agency, Upshot, Hatch, Genome, and SmallTalk, marking a significant shift towards a more cohesive, innovative approach to marketing that meets the evolving needs of brands in a digital-first world.

Strategic Unification for Enhanced Capability

Under the leadership of Michael Mish, president of Amp, the newly formed agency aims to deliver unparalleled services across the full marketing spectrum. By fusing digital marketing, brand creative and design, content production, performance media, and digital product capabilities, Amp is poised to offer a unique blend of creativity, data, media, technology, and experiences. This merger is a direct response to the growing demand for marketing strategies that deliver both immediate results and long-term brand growth, showcasing Amp's commitment to innovation and excellence in the ever-changing marketing landscape.

Talent and Creativity at the Core

Amp's formation is not just a merger of services, but a unification of talent from diverse backgrounds, creating a rich culture of ideation, innovation, and creativity. The agency's expanded capabilities include brand development and design, creative solutions, data analytics, product experience, experiential marketing, media and performance, as well as social, PR, and influencer marketing. With a team of over 400 experts spread across key locations in the United States, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Seattle, Amp is well-equipped to make a significant impact in the creative marketing industry.

A Vision for the Future

As the marketing world continues to evolve, Amp sets a new standard for what it means to be a full-spectrum marketing agency. The integration of these five agencies under the Amp brand symbolizes a fresh start, with a renewed commitment to driving brand success through innovative, AI-driven work. With its comprehensive approach and dedication to leading through change, Amp is not just responding to the current market demands but is actively shaping the future of integrated marketing, promising a new era of brand momentum and success.