en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Advanced Cargo Tracking Systems: Revolutionizing Global Logistics Amid COVID-19

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Advanced Cargo Tracking Systems: Revolutionizing Global Logistics Amid COVID-19

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the global landscape of commerce, the fundamental role of logistics in e-commerce has become significantly more apparent. The growth of e-commerce and global trade has intensified the requirement for efficient and transparent logistics operations. Consequently, the adoption of Advanced Cargo Tracking Systems (ACTS) has become indispensable in optimizing supply chain management, providing real-time insights into the movement and status of shipments.

Revolutionizing Logistics with ACTS

ACTS offer a myriad of benefits including real-time tracking and monitoring, geo-fencing capabilities, and route optimization. This amalgamation of features significantly enhances operational efficiency and reduces transportation costs. Furthermore, the integration of Internet of Things (IoT) devices with ACTS ensures delicate handling of sensitive goods through vigilant monitoring of environmental conditions.

These state-of-the-art systems have become the backbone of modern logistics, bolstering customer experience through delivery transparency, risk management, and security in logistics operations. The adoption of ACTS is empowered by technologies such as Global Positioning System (GPS), satellite tracking, Radio-frequency Identification (RFID), barcode technologies, telematics, and sensors.

The Future of Logistics

The digital freight forwarding market, estimated at USD 3.8 billion in 2022, is projected to skyrocket to USD 33.7 billion by 2032. This expansion is fueled by the surge in e-commerce and the proliferation of free trade agreements. Major players in the market, including Turvo Inc, Kuehne Nagel International AG, Uber Freight LLC, and Deutsche Post DHL Group, are innovating new systems to fill logistical gaps and minimize supply chain inefficiencies.

The Role of ACTS in Modern Logistics

The successful integration of ACTS with supply chain visibility software solutions enables efficient data sharing among stakeholders, fostering a responsive and agile supply chain. This end-to-end visibility is now a vital component of logistics, with places like the SBD International Airport in Southern California providing world-class facilities to support the daily operations of FedEx, UPS, and Amazon Air. SBD’s commitment to efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and long-term success of its partners exemplifies the significance of ACTS in modern logistics.

0
Business Transportation
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Costco Payment Glitch Hits Customers with Double Charges for Fuel

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

TRON's Dominance in Stablecoin Market Continues with Record $48B TVL

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Markets Tread Lightly Ahead of Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes Release

By Saboor Bayat

Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Don ...
@Business · 1 min
Letterkenny Chamber: 60 Years of Fostering Business Development in Don ...
heart comment 0
EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection

By Salman Khan

EU Revamps Product Liability Directive: A New Era of Consumer Protection
BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.: A Close Look at the Surging Share Price

By BNN Correspondents

BJ's Restaurants, Inc.: A Close Look at the Surging Share Price
US National Debt Hits $34 Trillion: Is Bitcoin the Hedge?

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

US National Debt Hits $34 Trillion: Is Bitcoin the Hedge?
Global Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market Set to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2028

By BNN Correspondents

Global Hydraulic Pumps and Motors Market Set to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2028
Latest Headlines
World News
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
27 seconds
Delta Air Lines Ramps Up Services for College Football Championship
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
30 seconds
AI Meets Ophthalmology: Revolutionizing Eye Care
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
30 seconds
Mitapivat Shows Promise in Phase 3 ENERGIZE Study by Agios Pharmaceuticals
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
30 seconds
Tejashwi Yadav Comments on CAA Implementation Ahead of 2024 Elections
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
36 seconds
Young Wrestlers in India Protest Against Wrestling Veterans Amid Federation Overhaul
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
52 seconds
Global Period Panties Market Set for Significant Growth
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
1 min
Inauguration of Cherelle Parker: A New Era for Philadelphia
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
1 min
Pakistan High Court Reserves Judgment on PTI Party's Election Dispute
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
2 mins
Harvard President Claudine Gay Resigns Amidst Scandals
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
58 mins
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
59 mins
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app