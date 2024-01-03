ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala

ADPD’s deputy chairperson, Carmel Cacopardo, has lodged an objection to a proposed development of a shopping mall and hotel on Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land in Marsaskala. The contentious project, presented by Carmelo Abela, Mario Abela, and Joe Attard, includes a supermarket, retail outlets, restaurants, a gym, fast-food outlet, and a five-story hotel. It is slated to be built adjacent to a recently approved petrol station and another supermarket located 155 metres away.

Objection Based on Traffic, Emissions, and Oversaturation of Hotel Beds

At the core of Cacopardo’s objection are concerns over increased traffic, heightened carbon emissions, and an unnecessary surge in hotel beds. A study indicates the number of approved hotel beds on the islands is double the number actually in use, raising questions about the need for additional accommodations.

Development Proposal: A Threat to Local Environment

The development proposal also entails the excavation of three basement levels, hinting at extensive construction work that could potentially disrupt the local environment. The proposed site currently features an old dwelling, a garage, and areas used for beach cleaning equipment storage. Interestingly, these areas were sanctioned by an appeals tribunal after a previous refusal by the Planning Authority.

Unnecessary Development Outside Boundaries

Cacopardo asserts that the proposal should be rejected based on its location outside development boundaries. The site is otherwise undeveloped and includes trees and rubble walls, which would be adversely affected by the proposed construction. The deputy chairperson’s objection underscores the need to protect ODZ land from unnecessary development, especially when the demand for such projects appears to be overstated.