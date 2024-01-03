en English
ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
ADPD Objects to Proposed Shopping Mall and Hotel Development on ODZ Land in Marsaskala

ADPD’s deputy chairperson, Carmel Cacopardo, has lodged an objection to a proposed development of a shopping mall and hotel on Outside Development Zone (ODZ) land in Marsaskala. The contentious project, presented by Carmelo Abela, Mario Abela, and Joe Attard, includes a supermarket, retail outlets, restaurants, a gym, fast-food outlet, and a five-story hotel. It is slated to be built adjacent to a recently approved petrol station and another supermarket located 155 metres away.

Objection Based on Traffic, Emissions, and Oversaturation of Hotel Beds

At the core of Cacopardo’s objection are concerns over increased traffic, heightened carbon emissions, and an unnecessary surge in hotel beds. A study indicates the number of approved hotel beds on the islands is double the number actually in use, raising questions about the need for additional accommodations.

Development Proposal: A Threat to Local Environment

The development proposal also entails the excavation of three basement levels, hinting at extensive construction work that could potentially disrupt the local environment. The proposed site currently features an old dwelling, a garage, and areas used for beach cleaning equipment storage. Interestingly, these areas were sanctioned by an appeals tribunal after a previous refusal by the Planning Authority.

Unnecessary Development Outside Boundaries

Cacopardo asserts that the proposal should be rejected based on its location outside development boundaries. The site is otherwise undeveloped and includes trees and rubble walls, which would be adversely affected by the proposed construction. The deputy chairperson’s objection underscores the need to protect ODZ land from unnecessary development, especially when the demand for such projects appears to be overstated.

Business Malta
Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

