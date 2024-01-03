Addison Lee Founder John Griffin Knighted for Charitable and Business Contributions

In the gleaming dawn of 2024, the United Kingdom’s New Year’s Honours List illuminated the name of John Griffin, a business magnate and philanthropist with deep-seated roots in Glenbeigh, Ireland. Griffin, stamped with the honorific title of knight, has been recognized for his remarkable contributions to charity and business.

Carving a Niche in the Business World

Griffin’s journey from a single-car taxi service to a multi-million pound business empire is a narrative of relentless ambition and unwavering perseverance. In 1975, he laid the foundation of Addison Lee, a private cab company, with just one car at his disposal. Under his astute leadership, what started as a humble venture burgeoned into a fleet of 4,000 cabs, ranking Addison Lee among the leading private hire services in the UK.

An Unforgettable Legacy

In 2014, Griffin stepped down as chairman of Addison Lee, selling his stake in the company for a staggering £350 million. His departure from the business, however, did not mark the end of his work. Griffin’s post-business life has been marked by continued involvement in different organizations, each with a distinct mission.

Philanthropy and Peace

Among these organizations is ‘Co-operation Ireland’, a group dedicated to fostering peace in his homeland. Griffin’s work with this organization underscores his commitment to nurturing a climate of harmony and unity in Ireland. Additionally, Griffin chairs Finito, a company that assists young people in honing new skills and preparing for the future.

Griffin’s accomplishments extend beyond his business and philanthropic endeavours. His dedication to his Irish roots has seen him support local projects in Glenbeigh, his hometown. In 2013, he was honored with a plaque at a local sports facility, and a year later, he was named the London Kerry Person of the Year.

The knighthood bestowed upon Griffin is a testament to his enduring contributions to business and philanthropy. It is a recognition of his tireless work, his love for his homeland, and his commitment to giving back to society.