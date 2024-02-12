ADC Aerospace Soars Higher with Cast-Rite Corporation Acquisition

ADC Aerospace Soars with Cast-Rite Corporation Acquisition

Expanding Horizons: ADC Aerospace's Strategic Move

In a significant development in the aerospace industry, ADC Aerospace, a prominent manufacturer of complex, highly-engineered turnkey die-cast parts, has announced the acquisition of Cast-Rite Corporation. The transaction, backed by GreyLion, the investment firm that acquired ADC in 2019, is set to bolster ADC's product offerings and market reach.

Founded in 1984, Cast-Rite Corporation is a leading provider of advanced die casting and fabrication solutions. The company's expertise in creating high-quality, customized components for various industries, including aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications, makes it an invaluable asset to ADC.

A Symphony of Synergy: The Integration Process

The integration of Cast-Rite's business into ADC's Buena Park facilities is projected to be completed within the next four months. This strategic move will not only enhance the quality and scope of products available to ADC's customers but also extend its reach into targeted markets.

"This acquisition is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior, innovative solutions to our clients," said the CEO of ADC Aerospace. "We are excited to welcome Cast-Rite's team and their wealth of expertise into our fold. Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible in the aerospace industry."

A Promising Future: ADC's Growth Plans

With the acquisition of Cast-Rite Corporation, ADC Aerospace is poised to accelerate its growth plans. The company aims to leverage Cast-Rite's advanced technologies and manufacturing capabilities to further penetrate the aerospace market and explore new opportunities.

The CEO of GreyLion expressed confidence in ADC's strategic move. "The acquisition of Cast-Rite Corporation aligns perfectly with ADC's business objectives. We believe this transaction will create significant value for all stakeholders involved."

As ADC Aerospace embarks on this new chapter, the company's focus remains on providing exceptional products and services to its customers. With Cast-Rite Corporation on board, ADC is ready to soar to new heights in the aerospace industry.

ADC Aerospace continues to redefine the aerospace landscape, one strategic move at a time. The acquisition of Cast-Rite Corporation is a testament to the company's commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction.