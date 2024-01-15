en English
Adaptive and ADSS Unveil Cloud-Based Retail Trading Platform

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:59 am EST
Adaptive and ADSS Unveil Cloud-Based Retail Trading Platform

Electronic trading technology provider, Adaptive, has teamed up with ADS Securities LLC (ADSS) to launch a pioneering cloud-based retail trading platform. This marks a significant breakthrough for ADSS, positioning it as the first retail broker to operate exclusively on the cloud. The platform, designed by Adaptive, offers an intuitive, seamless experience across desktop and mobile devices, underlining its commitment to user-centric design.

Collaboration for Innovation

The collaboration between Adaptive and ADSS has resulted in the creation of a proprietary trading platform that runs 24/7 on the cloud. The platform includes risk management, order management, and administrative functions, all designed and built by Adaptive. The cloud-native infrastructure, which incorporates fault-tolerant Aeron and Hydra technology, ensures high throughput, low latency, and round-the-clock availability.

Meeting the Market’s Demand

Beyond construction, Adaptive has been appointed as a long-term partner, entrusted with offering strategic advice, platform and user experience design, and ongoing platform management. This includes the introduction of new tools, features, and asset classes in response to customer demands. The platform’s flexibility and adaptability are crucial in catering to a diverse and sophisticated client base.

Voicing Optimism

ADSS’s Chief Technology Officer, Sophia Salim, underscored the significance of owning a high-performance platform that can serve diverse audiences at scale. Matt Barrett, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive, stressed the importance of unique trading solutions in drawing and retaining customers in the contemporary market landscape. This collaboration not only marks a technological advancement but also a strategic move to stay ahead in the competitive trading sector.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

