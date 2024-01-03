en English
Business

Adapting to Economic Challenges: F&B and Hospitality Sectors Focus on Customer Retention in 2024

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:23 am EST
Adapting to Economic Challenges: F&B and Hospitality Sectors Focus on Customer Retention in 2024

With rising economic challenges in 2024, the Food and Beverage (F&B) and hospitality sectors grapple with cautious consumer spending and slow GDP growth. Pang Sern Yong, Co-Founder of ReviewNeko, emphasizes the need for businesses to adapt to changing consumer behavior and prioritize customer retention to stay relevant.

Shift Towards Online Reviews and E-Commerce

The pandemic has spurred a shift in consumer preference towards online reviews and e-commerce. As consumer spending habits become increasingly selective, businesses’ reliance on reviews grows. ReviewNeko, a platform utilizing advanced natural language processing, provides invaluable assistance to businesses in managing Google reviews. These insights aid in building trust and loyalty, emphasizing the need for businesses to thoughtfully respond to reviews for trust-building and customer retention.

The Role of Loyalty Programs and Personalization

Personalization, tiered rewards, and collaborations are key strategies to building successful loyalty rewards programs. The travel industry, for instance, has seen loyalty programs significantly impact customer engagement, spending, and brand advocacy. Data analytics and AI are being leveraged to offer personalized experiences at scale, with notable success stories including Marriott Bonvoy and Alaska Airlines Mileage Plan.

Challenges and Opportunities in the Restaurant Industry

Despite a bounce-back in 2023, restaurant sales remain 11 percent below 2019 levels. However, off-premises sales continue to rise, driven by reliance on drive-thrus, curbside pickup, mobile app ordering, and delivery. Third-party deliverers such as DoorDash, Grubhub, and Uber Eats see growth, despite lowering margins for restaurants. Workforce challenges and inflation remain significant issues.

Transformative Trends in Travel and Hospitality

The travel and hospitality industry in 2024 is ripe for transformation, with trends such as digital transformation, sustainable practices, personalization through AI, and immersive technologies. Businesses that embrace innovation, prioritize sustainability, and cater to evolving consumer preferences will thrive.

As ReviewNeko plans to further innovate by integrating advanced analytics and personalization features, the hospitality industry’s outlook for FY 2024 promises innovation, sustainability, and a focus on customer engagement and satisfaction.

Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

