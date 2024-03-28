Adanian Labs Champions SME Growth with Technology at Ayoba Accelerator Event in Lagos

At a recent gathering in Lagos, Adanian Labs' Regional Head of West Africa, Killian Mayuwa, delivered a potent message to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), urging them to harness technology for survival and growth. The occasion was the Ayoba SME Accelerator Nigeria 2023, a culmination of a six-month training program aimed at equipping SMEs with essential skills in technology, customer relations, and bookkeeping. This initiative, supported by entities like the United States Consulate in Nigeria, MTN, and Fidelity Bank, highlighted the critical nexus between technology adoption and SME sustainability.

Empowering SMEs through Technology

The Ayoba SME Accelerator, a collaborative effort between Ayoba and Adanian Labs, began in June of the previous year with a clear mission: to foster a symbiotic relationship between SMEs and technology. With over 1,000 applicants vying for a spot, the program selected 50, ultimately graduating 42 SMEs. These businesses were onboarded onto the Ayoba platform, which boasts over 30 million active users across Africa, providing them a vast new customer base. Mayuwa emphasized the dire need for customer acquisition for SMEs, pinpointing it as a leading cause of early business failure.

Collaborative Efforts for a Digital Future

The training program's success was not a solo venture but the result of a concerted effort involving multiple stakeholders. Sheila Yabo, Head of Ecosystem Development at Ayoba, expressed optimism about Africa's readiness for a digital transformation, citing the significant growth of participants since the program's inception. The event also saw contributions from the U.S. Consulate, with Deputy Political and Economic Chief Kenise Hill, represented by Kelechukwu Onyeke, lauding startups as the backbone of thriving economies. Hill's remarks underscored the transformative potential of SMEs in creating jobs, fostering resilience, and driving societal change.

Testimonials and Future Horizons

Feedback from participants further validated the program's impact. Ifeoma Anselem, founder of Rae's Clothing, shared her positive experience, noting the personalized approach to addressing each SME's unique challenges. The program not only offered guidance on structuring businesses but also on accessing funding, a critical aspect for any growing enterprise. This initiative, as part of a broader movement towards digitalizing Africa, marks a significant step in equipping SMEs to navigate the challenges of the digital economy, fostering innovation, and driving economic growth.

As the curtains close on the Ayoba SME Accelerator Nigeria 2023 event, the journey for these SMEs is just beginning. With newfound skills, a platform for growth, and a network of supportive partners, these enterprises are poised to thrive in the digital age. The collaborative model exemplified by this program offers a blueprint for future initiatives aiming to empower the backbone of Africa's economy. As technology continues to evolve, the symbiosis between SMEs and digital innovation will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the continent's economic landscape.