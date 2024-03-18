Adani Group Bonds Plunge Amid Widened US Probe into Bribery Allegations

Several bonds issued by Adani Group experienced significant declines following news of a widened probe by US prosecutors into allegations of bribery involving the port-to-power conglomerate. The investigation has cast a shadow over the group, leading to a downturn in both bond prices and share values across Adani Group's affiliated companies.

Impact on Bond Prices

The most-active bonds issued by Adani Group subsidiaries, including Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd. and Adani Renewable Energy RJ Ltd., witnessed notable declines in response to the news. The bond issued by Adani Ports due in 2041 fell by 2.7 cents, marking the sharpest decline since February 2023, while another bond from Adani Renewable Energy RJ Ltd. due 2039 also experienced a similar drop in value.

Share Price Response

In addition to the decline in bond prices, shares of all 10 companies controlled by Adani Group registered losses, with flagship company Adani Enterprises Ltd. experiencing a drop of up to 5%. Shares of gas and energy solutions units within the conglomerate also saw declines exceeding 3%.

US Probe Widens into Alleged Bribery

US prosecutors are reportedly expanding their investigation to determine whether an Adani entity, including individuals associated with the conglomerate such as Gautam Adani, engaged in bribery to secure favorable treatment for an energy project in India.

While Adani Group has denied any knowledge of an investigation against its chairman, the probe adds to the scrutiny faced by the conglomerate and its affiliated entities.