Adani Enterprises Partners with Sirius in Tech-Driven Joint Venture

Adani Enterprises, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate, has announced a joint venture with Sirius, a UAE-based company. The partnership between Adani’s subsidiary, Adani Global Private Limited in Mauritius, and Sirius aims to tap into the potential of advanced technologies. The focus is primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, which are poised to revolutionize various industrial sectors.

Strategic Partnership to Innovate and Transform

The fusion of Adani’s strategic insights and Sirius’s global digital transformation expertise is expected to lead the charge in the digitalization of the Indian economy. The digital opportunity, currently valued at $175 billion, is projected to surge to a $1 trillion market by 2030. Through this joint venture, both companies aim to innovate and create solutions that can enhance operational efficiencies. The partnership is set to deploy an integrated digital platform ecosystem leveraging AI, IoT, and Secured Blockchain Products.

Expanding Adani’s Technological Capabilities

This move is a significant step in the Adani Group’s broader strategy to diversify and integrate cutting-edge technologies into its business operations. The joint venture with Sirius is expected to bolster Adani’s technological capabilities and position the conglomerate at the helm of digital transformation in the sectors it operates in. The partnership will extend to areas including FinTech, HealthTech, and GreenTech, casting a wide net of influence.

Adani’s Endeavors in Smart Metering Business

In a related development, Adani Energy Solutions has formed a joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company-backed company to expand its smart meter business in India and globally. The renamed entity, Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Limited, has a 49 percent stake in Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm. Adani Energy has an order book to install 20 million smart meters from several electricity distribution companies in India. This venture is another testament to Adani’s commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced operational efficiency.

