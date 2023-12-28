en English
Business

Adani Enterprises Partners with Sirius in Tech-Driven Joint Venture

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:53 am EST
Adani Enterprises Partners with Sirius in Tech-Driven Joint Venture

Adani Enterprises, a leading Indian multinational conglomerate, has announced a joint venture with Sirius, a UAE-based company. The partnership between Adani’s subsidiary, Adani Global Private Limited in Mauritius, and Sirius aims to tap into the potential of advanced technologies. The focus is primarily on artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and blockchain, which are poised to revolutionize various industrial sectors.

Strategic Partnership to Innovate and Transform

The fusion of Adani’s strategic insights and Sirius’s global digital transformation expertise is expected to lead the charge in the digitalization of the Indian economy. The digital opportunity, currently valued at $175 billion, is projected to surge to a $1 trillion market by 2030. Through this joint venture, both companies aim to innovate and create solutions that can enhance operational efficiencies. The partnership is set to deploy an integrated digital platform ecosystem leveraging AI, IoT, and Secured Blockchain Products.

(Read Also: Adani Energy Solutions to Invest $360M in World’s Largest Renewable Energy Park)

Expanding Adani’s Technological Capabilities

This move is a significant step in the Adani Group’s broader strategy to diversify and integrate cutting-edge technologies into its business operations. The joint venture with Sirius is expected to bolster Adani’s technological capabilities and position the conglomerate at the helm of digital transformation in the sectors it operates in. The partnership will extend to areas including FinTech, HealthTech, and GreenTech, casting a wide net of influence.

(Read Also: Adani Energy Solutions Forges Strategic Alliance with Esyasoft Holdings for Smart Metering Projects)

Adani’s Endeavors in Smart Metering Business

In a related development, Adani Energy Solutions has formed a joint venture with Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Company-backed company to expand its smart meter business in India and globally. The renamed entity, Adani Esyasoft Smart Solutions Limited, has a 49 percent stake in Esyasoft Holdings Ltd.’s smart metering solutions arm. Adani Energy has an order book to install 20 million smart meters from several electricity distribution companies in India. This venture is another testament to Adani’s commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced operational efficiency.

Business UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

