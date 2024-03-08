Adam Grant Shares Leadership Insights with CBA CEO Matt Comyn: Boosting Team Motivation

Adam Grant, a renowned organisational psychologist from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, recently held a private session with Commonwealth Bank CEO Matt Comyn, revealing key strategies for boosting team motivation and productivity. Grant, whose advice is sought by top global business leaders, discussed with Comyn how to fine-tune cultural dynamics within Australia's leading bank, emphasizing research-backed methods for enhancing workplace environments. This session, attended by select CBA staff and clients, provided valuable insights into effective leadership and team-building practices.

Unlocking Team Potential

During the session, Grant outlined two primary strategies to increase motivation for less appealing tasks: finding joy in the process and focusing on the task's purpose. He highlighted the importance of understanding the impact of one's work, sharing an experiment where connecting call center employees with the beneficiaries of their calls significantly boosted motivation and job satisfaction. Grant also recommended tackling tasks in descending order of interest to maintain motivation throughout the day.

Productivity and Time Management

Grant touched on the concept of dividing one's week into 'manager times' and 'maker times' to balance administrative duties and creative tasks efficiently. He shared insights on the global exploration of a four-day workweek and the effectiveness of meeting-free mornings or days to foster uninterrupted creative flow. Additionally, Grant emphasized the importance of managing the timing of one's day to optimize productivity and creativity.

Transforming Company Culture

The ideal time for cultural transformation in a company, according to Grant, is during periods of success, where there is enough capacity for change. He stressed the use of a little fear to motivate change by outlining the consequences of stagnant culture. Grant also discussed the balance between risk and rules, and relationships versus results, as core tensions in any business striving for improvement. His insights provide a roadmap for leaders looking to enhance their company's culture and operational efficiency.

Adam Grant's session with Matt Comyn not only underscores the ongoing commitment of CBA to cultivate a positive and productive corporate culture but also offers a glance into the cutting-edge strategies top leaders employ to inspire and motivate their teams. The insights shared during this session reflect the importance of research-backed approaches in leadership and the continuous quest for improvement that characterizes successful organizations.