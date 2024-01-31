AD Ports Group Acquires Sesé Auto Logistics, Eyeing European Automotive Logistics Market

AD Ports Group, a leading facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, has announced the acquisition of Sesé Auto Logistics from Grupo Logístico Sesé for a total purchase consideration of EUR 81 million. The deal, which concluded today, followed approval from European regulators, and has seen Noatum, a part of AD Ports Group's Logistics Cluster, assume 100% equity ownership of the automobile logistics firm.

A Strategic Acquisition

The acquisition was founded on a trailing EV/EBITDA multiple of 3.8x, reflecting Sesé Auto Logistics' revenue of EUR 106 million and an EBITDA margin of 21% in the previous twelve months up to December 2023. Through this move, Noatum aims to augment its services across the entire automotive logistics value chain in Europe. The firm is all set to fully consolidate Sesé Auto Logistics into its operations from February 2024.

Enhancing Services and Innovation

Sesé Auto Logistics, renowned for its road transport of both light and heavy vehicles, operates in numerous European countries and boasts a fleet of over 200 trucks. The acquisition is in line with Noatum's commitment to technological innovation and environmental sustainability. It is anticipated to generate synergies with Noatum's existing port terminals in Spain and aid Noatum's strategy of neutrality towards stakeholders.

Eyeing the European Market

The integration of Sesé Auto Logistics into Noatum's brand is central to AD Ports Group's strategic vision. This vision is to become a top European logistics service provider for finished vehicles, capitalizing on the continent's estimated 6% annual growth in the EUR 3 billion FVL market.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, underscored that the acquisition is a significant stride towards becoming a global logistics leader. Antonio Campoy, CEO of Noatum Group, asserted that the focus is on enhancing industry solutions and competing as a major player in the automotive sector.