en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Activist Investors: A New Power Dynamic in Corporate Governance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 5:46 am EST
Activist Investors: A New Power Dynamic in Corporate Governance

In a world where the power dynamic within corporations continues to evolve, the rise of activist investors is causing a seismic shift in corporate governance structures. These activists are challenging boards and non-executive directors, creating ripples of tension that reverberate through the corporate world. Their claim? That their involvement leads to enhanced returns for shareholders, justifying their disruptive actions.

Case of LQR House: Activism for Positive Change

Exemplifying this trend is the renowned activist investor Bjarne Borg, who, along with a group of investors, plans to raise their 20% stake in LQR House. Their goal is to spearhead changes that will boost share prices. They see LQR House as an undervalued entity with the potential for substantial future growth and success.

The Berkshire Hathaway Scenario: Activism and Potential Change

Another case in point is the growing pressure from activist investors on Berkshire Hathaway, especially in the wake of the anticipated exit of CEO Warren Buffett and the passing of Charlie Munger. The concerns loom large over potential alterations to the company’s structure and operations, and how the board will preserve the company’s culture in this transitional phase.

Activist Investors: The UK Perspective

Transcending borders, this wave of investor activism is not confined to the US alone. UK companies are increasingly finding themselves in the crosshairs of US-based activist investors. These investors are achieving notable success in their public demands, often focusing on M&A related demands. This trend underscores the importance of proactive preparation and defense strategies for UK boards to effectively manage activism.

While the increased scrutiny and pressure from activist investors can result in more transparent and accountable corporate practices, it’s a double-edged sword. It may also lead to short-term decision-making that sacrifices long-term stability for immediate gains. This dramatic shift in corporate governance serves as a reminder for boards and non-executive directors to remain vigilant and responsive to the interests of shareholders, while also balancing the needs of other stakeholders and the long-term vision of the company.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Commends Zambia's Mining Sector Reforms
The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has publicly lauded Zambia’s recent reforms in the mining sector, signaling a positive reception among the global investment community. These reforms, instigating a wave of interest among both local and international investors, are seen as crucial steps in reinvigorating Zambia’s key economic sector – mining. Saudi Arabia Acknowledges Zambia’s Mining
Saudi Arabia Commends Zambia's Mining Sector Reforms
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
21 mins ago
US Supreme Court to Hear Starbucks Case Challenging Reinstatement Order for Fired Union Activists
USCIS Announces Online Application Process for H-1B Visas, Introduces Organizational Accounts
24 mins ago
USCIS Announces Online Application Process for H-1B Visas, Introduces Organizational Accounts
Crackdown on Non-Filers: FBR to Suspend SIMs Across Pakistan as IMF Boosts Tax Compliance
12 mins ago
Crackdown on Non-Filers: FBR to Suspend SIMs Across Pakistan as IMF Boosts Tax Compliance
JCHX Mining Company Nears Acquisition of Lubambe Copper Mine
13 mins ago
JCHX Mining Company Nears Acquisition of Lubambe Copper Mine
Bernard Matthews Announces Proposed Closure of Historic Norfolk Factory Amid Financial Struggles
15 mins ago
Bernard Matthews Announces Proposed Closure of Historic Norfolk Factory Amid Financial Struggles
Latest Headlines
World News
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
2 mins
Pharmanova and X Corp. Join Forces to Battle Cholera Outbreak in 2024
Will Taylor Swift Bear the Blame for Chiefs' Super Bowl Failure? Brett Favre Weighs In
3 mins
Will Taylor Swift Bear the Blame for Chiefs' Super Bowl Failure? Brett Favre Weighs In
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
3 mins
Taiwan's Election Marred by Numerous Violations of Election Laws
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
4 mins
Rozelle Interchange Project Faces Asbestos Scare: Health and Environmental Concerns Surge
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
4 mins
JP Nadda Criticizes Opposition Bloc, Launches Initiative for First-Time Voters
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
4 mins
India Raises Visa Processing Concerns at Trade Policy Forum Meeting with US
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
5 mins
House Democrats Stand Firm Against Extreme Right-Wing Policy Changes
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
8 mins
NY AG Letitia James Comments on Evidence in Trump Family Civil Fraud Trial
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
10 mins
Musician Jelly Roll Delivers Poignant Testimony at Senate Hearing on Fentanyl Overdoses
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
3 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
4 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
5 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
7 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
10 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app