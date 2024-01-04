en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Activision Blizzard Faces Age Discrimination Lawsuit: A Symptom of Larger Industry Issue?

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:43 pm EST
Activision Blizzard Faces Age Discrimination Lawsuit: A Symptom of Larger Industry Issue?

In a significant turn of events, a former executive at Activision Blizzard has moved court against the company, claiming age-based discrimination in his termination. This lawsuit, which has been recorded in the California state court, alleges that the executive was unfairly dismissed as part of Activision Blizzard’s apparent campaign to ‘get rid of old white guys.’

‘Old White Guys’ No More?

The plaintiff, whose identity is yet undisclosed, has stated that this action was executed despite his substantial contributions to the company. Notably, he was instrumental in building the team that developed the highly acclaimed video game, Call of Duty. The lawsuit amplifies concerns over employment practices and age-related discrimination within Activision Blizzard, a titan in the video game industry.

Implications and Broader Context

This legal challenge’s outcome could have far-reaching implications on the company’s policies and underscore issues of diversity and inclusion within the tech and gaming sectors. Furthermore, this case adds another layer to the mounting examination of workplace cultures in major corporations. This is particularly the case in the technology and entertainment sectors, where allegations of ageism have made headlines before.

Parallel Allegations of Discrimination

In a similar vein, a former receptionist for EY has brought a lawsuit against the company, alleging harassment and discrimination based on race, gender, age, and disability. The plaintiff, a 57-year-old African American woman at the time of filing, argued that she was wrongfully terminated following a work-related injury. She further alleged that the company disregarded her complaints of discrimination and harassment.

Adding to the narrative, 61-year-old securities sales executive Kevin Campbell has sued Easterly Capital LLC, alleging age discrimination and wrongful termination. Campbell’s case underscores that employment decisions disproportionately affecting older workers need careful scrutiny, given the strict prohibition of age discrimination under various federal and state laws, including the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).

As these cases unfold, they serve as stark reminders of the ongoing battle against discrimination in the workplace and the importance of promoting inclusion and diversity across all sectors.

0
Business
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
The S&P/TSX Composite Index, Canada’s main stock market, has begun to hint at a potential bull market with an 11.95% increase from its October 2023 levels. Despite this upward trend, not all stocks are sharing in the resurgence; most notably, Cineplex (TSX:CGX) remains a staggering 75.39% below its pre-pandemic value. This disparity highlights the challenging
Canadian Stock Market Recovers, But Cineplex Struggles: An Analysis
New Mexico Regulators Deny PNM's Request for Customer Rate Hike
3 mins ago
New Mexico Regulators Deny PNM's Request for Customer Rate Hike
New Mexico Regulators Block PNM's Attempt to Recover Investment Costs
3 mins ago
New Mexico Regulators Block PNM's Attempt to Recover Investment Costs
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
2 mins ago
6th CAMS Continuing Airworthiness Management Summit: A Comprehensive Forum for Aviation Professionals
New Mexico Regulators Deny Costs Associated with PNM's Coal Investments
3 mins ago
New Mexico Regulators Deny Costs Associated with PNM's Coal Investments
Vietnam's Battle with Capital Disbursement: A Race Against Time
3 mins ago
Vietnam's Battle with Capital Disbursement: A Race Against Time
Latest Headlines
World News
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
30 seconds
Broncos Now: Unveiling Coach Payton's Thoughts & Analyzing Stidham's Debut
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
38 seconds
The Rise of the Underdogs: Baseball Prospects Exceed Expectations
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
40 seconds
Winslow Co-op Girls' Ice Hockey Team Snaps Losing Streak with 8-2 Victory
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
1 min
Hawke's Bay Rowing Club to Host 2024 Cup Regatta Amid Natural Challenges
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
1 min
Elderly Fan's Love for Jelly Roll Leads to Memorable Encounter
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
1 min
Adam Cole's Undisputed Kingdom Confronts MJF's Absence, Reveals Future Aims
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
1 min
Nebraska Football: Homegrown Talent Takes Center Stage in 2025 Recruiting Class
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
2 mins
FC Barcelona Triumphs Over Real Madrid: A Morale-Boosting Victory
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
2 mins
Pennsylvania Rep. Ryan Warner Proposes Legislation Against Sanctuary Cities
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app