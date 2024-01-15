en English
Business

Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
Actility and Hxperience Unite to Revolutionize Building Management with IoT Solutions

In a significant leap for the Internet of Things (IoT) industry, global giant Actility has unveiled a new collaboration with Proptech leader Hxperience. The alliance aims to address crucial issues in building management, energy conservation, and occupant well-being through the development of three innovative IoT solutions. Employing Hxperience’s cutting-edge software, these solutions offer a comprehensive building monitoring system that utilizes LoRaWAN-connected sensors from Nexelec and Watteco.

A Glimpse into the Future of Building Management

These advanced solutions provide building managers with invaluable insights to optimize equipment performance and energy usage. Through the combination of advanced IoT technology and insightful data analytics, these solutions empower managers to make informed decisions that enhance the overall well-being of building occupants. This signifies a new era in building management where technology and human well-being converge.

Actility’s ThingPark Enterprise: A Game Changer

Supplementing these solutions is Actility’s ThingPark Enterprise. This platform provides a reliable LoRaWAN connectivity infrastructure that ensures efficient and uninterrupted IoT network operations. ThingPark Enterprise is freely available through the ThingPark Community and aids the construction of multi-gateway networks, streamlining the flow of data to IoT applications. This functionality is a game-changer in the IoT landscape, ensuring a seamless flow of data and uninterrupted network operations.

Available Now on ThingPark Market

The solutions are now available for purchase on ThingPark Market, Actility’s leading IoT marketplace. This marks an important step in the progression of IoT technology, bringing these innovative solutions within reach of industry professionals and organizations. As the Internet of Things continues to evolve, this collaboration between Actility and Hxperience is set to redefine the realm of building management and energy conservation, heralding a new era for the industry.

Business Energy Science & Technology
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

