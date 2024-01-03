en English
Business

Actavo Clinches €5 Million Contract for Street Upgrades Around Google’s Dublin Campus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
Engineering firm Actavo, previously known as Siteserv, has been awarded a €5 million contract by Dublin City Council to carry out significant refurbishment work in the vicinity of Barrow Street’s intersections with Grand Canal Upper and Ringsend Road. The project is set to kick off in the forthcoming weeks. Despite past controversies, particularly during the period it operated under the name Siteserv, Actavo, associated with Denis O’Brien, has been chosen for this infrastructural upgrade around Google’s Barrow Street campus in Dublin’s docklands.

Actavo Secures €5 Million Contract

Actavo, an engineering firm, has secured a lucrative contract from Dublin City Council. The deal, worth €5 million, is for a refurbishment project set to begin in the upcoming weeks around Barrow Street’s intersections with Grand Canal Upper and Ringsend Road. The area is renowned for housing Google’s Barrow Street campus amidst Dublin’s bustling docklands.

Past Controversies Overshadowing Actavo’s Success

Actavo’s association with Denis O’Brien, particularly during its time as Siteserv, has been marked by several controversies. Despite these past scandals, the firm has been trusted with this significant infrastructural upgrade. The decision to grant the contract to Actavo by Dublin City Council underscores the company’s resilience and its ability to secure major contracts.

Refurbishment Around Google’s Campus

The refurbishment project will significantly transform the vicinity of Barrow Street’s intersections with Grand Canal Upper and Ringsend Road. This infrastructural upgrade is expected to benefit Google’s Barrow Street campus, contributing to the development and enhancement of Dublin’s docklands. The project underlines the strategic importance of this area within the city’s core business district.

Business Ireland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

