Actavo Clinches €5 Million Contract for Street Upgrades Around Google’s Dublin Campus

Engineering firm Actavo, previously known as Siteserv, has been awarded a €5 million contract by Dublin City Council to carry out significant refurbishment work in the vicinity of Barrow Street’s intersections with Grand Canal Upper and Ringsend Road. The project is set to kick off in the forthcoming weeks. Despite past controversies, particularly during the period it operated under the name Siteserv, Actavo, associated with Denis O’Brien, has been chosen for this infrastructural upgrade around Google’s Barrow Street campus in Dublin’s docklands.

