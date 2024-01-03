en English
Business

Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:30 am EST
Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year

The upcoming year is likely to witness a surge in the use of Account-based Marketing (ABM) among B2B demand generation marketers, as indicated by a research study from the ABM Leadership Alliance and Momentum ITSMA. The study, surveying 320 heads and practitioners of ABM at B2B technology and business services companies globally, found that 52% of respondents measure ROI from ABM, with a whopping 81% of this group reporting that ABM delivers significantly or somewhat higher ROI than traditional marketing efforts.

The Impact of ABM on Key Revenue Metrics

However, when it comes to the influence of ABM on key revenue metrics such as account satisfaction, loyalty, advocacy, and cross-sell/upsell opportunities, the picture is more nuanced. Less than half of the respondents noticed a significant improvement in account satisfaction or loyalty due to ABM, and even fewer reported a sizeable rise in cross-sell/upsell. Despite this, ABM proves highly effective in driving engagement with selected accounts, with 85% of respondents witnessing significant or some improvement.

ABM’s Effectiveness in Pipeline Growth and Team Satisfaction

Furthermore, ABM has demonstrated its effectiveness in pipeline growth and in boosting sales rep or account team satisfaction. Here, 78% and 77% of respondents respectively observed improvements. In addition, 74% of respondents have witnessed some level of revenue growth attributable to ABM, attesting to its impact on the bottom line.

ABM as a Strategy for Wider Engagement

The research underscores that creating wider engagement within the ideal customer profile is a top business goal of ABM. Pipeline and revenue growth are stated as the most commonly cited top-5 metrics for ABM success, suggesting a strong focus on financial outcomes. With its personalized nature and the integration of Artificial Intelligence, ABM is set to redefine B2B marketing strategies, driving revenue while enhancing operational efficiency.

Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

