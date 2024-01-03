Account-Based Marketing to Transform B2B Demand Generation in the Upcoming Year

The upcoming year is likely to witness a surge in the use of Account-based Marketing (ABM) among B2B demand generation marketers, as indicated by a research study from the ABM Leadership Alliance and Momentum ITSMA. The study, surveying 320 heads and practitioners of ABM at B2B technology and business services companies globally, found that 52% of respondents measure ROI from ABM, with a whopping 81% of this group reporting that ABM delivers significantly or somewhat higher ROI than traditional marketing efforts.

The Impact of ABM on Key Revenue Metrics

However, when it comes to the influence of ABM on key revenue metrics such as account satisfaction, loyalty, advocacy, and cross-sell/upsell opportunities, the picture is more nuanced. Less than half of the respondents noticed a significant improvement in account satisfaction or loyalty due to ABM, and even fewer reported a sizeable rise in cross-sell/upsell. Despite this, ABM proves highly effective in driving engagement with selected accounts, with 85% of respondents witnessing significant or some improvement.

ABM’s Effectiveness in Pipeline Growth and Team Satisfaction

Furthermore, ABM has demonstrated its effectiveness in pipeline growth and in boosting sales rep or account team satisfaction. Here, 78% and 77% of respondents respectively observed improvements. In addition, 74% of respondents have witnessed some level of revenue growth attributable to ABM, attesting to its impact on the bottom line.

ABM as a Strategy for Wider Engagement

The research underscores that creating wider engagement within the ideal customer profile is a top business goal of ABM. Pipeline and revenue growth are stated as the most commonly cited top-5 metrics for ABM success, suggesting a strong focus on financial outcomes. With its personalized nature and the integration of Artificial Intelligence, ABM is set to redefine B2B marketing strategies, driving revenue while enhancing operational efficiency.