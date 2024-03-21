Accenture's Share Price Drops after it Lowered Revenue Forecast for FY 2024 Amid Economic Uncertainty

Accenture, a leading IT services provider, revised down its fiscal-year 2024 revenue forecast on Thursday, citing an uncertain economic environment that has prompted clients to reduce spending on consulting services.
Following the announcement, the company's shares dipped approximately 5.6% in premarket trading.
Factors Contributing to Revenue Forecast Revision:
Due to sluggish demand for its IT and consulting services, exacerbated by high interest rates affecting client spending, Accenture now anticipates full-year revenue growth in the range of 1% to 3%, down from its previous forecast of 2% to 5%. The company has implemented cost-cutting measures, including employee layoffs, with severance-related costs totaling $450 million this fiscal year.
Industry Trends and Analyst Projections:
Accenture's challenges reflect broader industry trends, with competitors like Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys also reporting subdued quarterly results amid reduced spending. Analysts note a deceleration in industry growth over the past six quarters, suggesting a potential extended timeline for Accenture to regain mid- to high-single-digit organic growth.
Financial Performance and Future Outlook:
Despite the revenue forecast downgrade, Accenture reported second-quarter revenue slightly below analysts' estimates, with new bookings decreasing by 2%. The company's Communications, Media & Technology segment saw an 8% year-over-year revenue decline. Looking ahead, Accenture provided a third-quarter revenue forecast below market expectations, indicating ongoing challenges in the industry.