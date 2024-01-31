Accelerant Re-routes From Bermuda to Cayman Amid New Tax Law

Insurance company, Accelerant, has recently made the strategic decision to shift its focus from establishing a class 3 reinsurance carrier in Bermuda to setting up a licensed affiliate in the Cayman Islands. This move comes following the cancellation of their Class 3B Insurer registration with the Bermuda Monetary Authority, a process that was initiated by Accelerant and implemented on January 2. Surprisingly, the registration had been granted only a month prior.

Relocation and Its Implications

As a direct consequence of Accelerant's decision to relocate its reinsurance operations, the credit ratings agency, AM Best, has withdrawn its ratings for Accelerant Re (Bermuda). In 2022, AM Best had bestowed upon Accelerant Re (Bermuda) a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) and a stable outlook. However, due to the cancellation of the insurance registration and absence of insurance liabilities, a final rating opinion was not published during the withdrawal of the ratings.

Behind the Scenes

An anonymous insurance industry executive has suggested that the move by some Bermuda insurance companies to the Cayman Islands is a direct response to Bermuda's new Corporate Income Tax Act. This Act aligns with the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's global minimum tax regime and is particularly relevant for firms conducting business exclusively in the United States, where the same tax rules do not apply. It is anticipated that the Cayman relocation will involve the transfer of staff, including Bermudians, to the Caribbean island.

Bermuda's Corporate Income Tax Act

Set to come into effect next year, Bermuda's Corporate Income Tax Act will impose a 15% tax on profits of multinational enterprises with annual revenues exceeding €750 million. In addition to Accelerant, major insurance firms like RenaissanceRe and Chubb have also responded to the forthcoming tax law. Specifically, RenaissanceRe and Chubb have both recorded deferred tax benefits, impacting their earnings. This has led to RenaissanceRe recording a net deferred tax asset of $593.8 million and Chubb recording a $1.14 billion deferred tax asset, influencing Chubb's exceptional operating earnings and book value.

Despite the substantial shifts and implications, Accelerant has not provided any comments on the matter as of the latest updates. The impact of Bermuda's new income tax law has undoubtedly led to significant strategic changes within the insurance industry, with Accelerant's relocation being a prime example.