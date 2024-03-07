Academy District 20 Announces Final Settlement with GH Phipps for Aspen Valley Campus Project

Academy District 20 has declared its final settlement with GH Phipps Construction Companies concerning the Modular Building Relocation/Design Build Services at Aspen Valley Campus, signaling the culmination of a significant project. Scheduled for March 25, 2024, this closure marks a pivotal moment for the district, ensuring all involved parties, including contractors and suppliers, finalize their financial engagements. The announcement, aimed at those with unresolved financial claims against the project, emphasizes the importance of submitting verified statements by the set date to ensure proper settlement.

Advertisment

Project Overview and Impact

Initiated to enhance the educational infrastructure at Aspen Valley Campus, this collaboration between Academy District 20 and GH Phipps Construction has been a focal point of local development. The project's scope included relocating and designing modular buildings to cater to the growing needs of the student population. This strategic move not only reflects the district's commitment to providing quality education facilities but also demonstrates the effectiveness of public-private partnerships in achieving community goals.

Settlement and Claims Process

Advertisment

With the project nearing its final phase, the announcement underscores the district's adherence to Colorado Revised Statutes, ensuring all parties involved are compensated fairly. Contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers who have yet to receive payment for their contributions are urged to submit verified statements of the amount due to Gregory P. Stephens, the District 20 Contracting Officer. This step is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability in the project's financial closure.

Looking Forward

The successful completion of the Aspen Valley Campus project is anticipated to have a lasting impact on the community, setting a precedent for future educational infrastructure developments. As Academy District 20 and GH Phipps Construction Companies approach this final settlement, the focus shifts towards evaluating the project's outcomes and lessons learned. This reflection is essential for both entities as they continue to shape the educational landscape in Colorado Springs and beyond.