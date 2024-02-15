AC Electrics: 50 Years of Innovation and Green Technology with SELECT

In the heart of Lanarkshire, a testament to innovation and resilience, AC Electrics celebrates a monumental milestone - 50 years of continuous membership with the esteemed trade association SELECT. This family-run firm, rooted in the small town of Cleland, has not only stood the test of time but has thrived, evolving into a beacon of green technology and industrial prowess. Founded in 1974 by Benny Smith, AC Electrics has journeyed from a humble beginning to becoming a crucial player in the electrical industry, with government projects and extreme condition assignments under its belt. Today, as we delve into this remarkable story, we uncover the essence of progress powered by dedication, innovation, and unwavering support from SELECT.

The Journey of Growth and Innovation

From its inception, AC Electrics was more than just a business; it was a vision. Benny Smith's dream was not only to provide electrical services but to innovate and lead. As the firm embraced the challenges of the evolving industry, it found a steadfast partner in SELECT, the trade association that has been instrumental in its growth. The association's resources and support mechanisms have been a cornerstone, enabling AC Electrics to navigate the complexities of the industry. "SELECT has been with us every step of the way, providing the knowledge and support we needed to grow," reflects Benny Smith, the visionary founder. Under his guidance, and later his sons Paul and Kevin, the company has flourished, embracing cutting-edge technologies such as electric vehicle charging stations and undertaking ambitious projects like the renovation of the British Embassy in Moscow.

Embracing Green Technology

In an era where environmental sustainability is not just a choice but a necessity, AC Electrics has positioned itself at the forefront of green technology. The firm's commitment to eco-friendly solutions is evident in their specialization in green technology, setting them apart in the industrial and commercial sectors. Their projects, often in challenging conditions, showcase not only technical expertise but a dedication to sustainable practices. "Our focus on green technology is not just about keeping up with trends; it's about making a difference," states Kevin Smith, co-director of AC Electrics. This forward-thinking approach has not only earned them recognition but has also paved the way for government contracts and high-profile assignments, underscoring the importance of sustainable practices in today's world.

Legacy and Future

The legacy of Benny Smith and the continued leadership of his sons, Paul and Kevin, have propelled AC Electrics into new dimensions of success. Today, the company boasts a team of approximately 14 dedicated professionals, each contributing to the firm's reputation for excellence in electrical installations, lighting design, and maintenance across Scotland. As AC Electrics celebrates this 50-year milestone with SELECT, it stands as a symbol of enduring success, innovation, and the power of partnership. "Looking ahead, we are excited about the future. Our journey with SELECT has been invaluable, and we continue to set our sights on new horizons, embracing the challenges and opportunities that come our way," shares Paul Smith, co-director. The story of AC Electrics is more than just a narrative of business success; it's a beacon of innovation, environmental stewardship, and the enduring strength of family legacy.

As AC Electrics marks this significant anniversary, it's clear that the firm's journey is one of remarkable achievement and steadfast commitment to progress. With a focus on green technology and a legacy of innovation, AC Electrics is not just celebrating a milestone but also setting a precedent for the future. The support from SELECT over the past 50 years has been instrumental in their success, highlighting the importance of community and collaboration in the industry. As we look to the future, AC Electrics stands as a testament to what can be achieved with passion, innovation, and the support of a strong network, ready to illuminate the path ahead with sustainable and cutting-edge electrical solutions.