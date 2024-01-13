en English
Business

Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Abu Dhabi’s NMDC Awarded $136 Million Contract by ADNOC for Al Nouf Island Construction

The National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC) of Abu Dhabi has been awarded a contract by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for the construction of the Al Nouf artificial island. The contract, worth over $136 million, was announced in a bourse filing on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. The state-owned ADNOC issued a letter of award for the project, estimated at $136.8 million. However, NMDC has not provided further details regarding the project’s specifics.

Al Nouf Island: A Strategic Move

This move to construct an artificial island is part of ADNOC’s strategic plan to enhance its oil production capacity to five million barrels per day by 2030. The Al Nouf oilfield’s output capacity is set to expand from 160,000 barrels per day to 175,000 barrels per day as part of this strategy.

Previous Deals and Future Prospects

In June 2023, ADNOC awarded a $975 million contract to ADNOC L&S for the construction of an artificial island in the Lower Zakum oilfield. The objective of this construction was to increase the site’s output to 520,000 barrels per day. The awarding of the contract to NMDC for the Al Nouf island construction indicates ADNOC’s commitment to its strategic plan and signals further similar developments in the future.

Implications for Abu Dhabi

The construction of these artificial islands and the expansion of oil production capacity presents significant implications for both the local and global oil industry. As ADNOC continues to invest in infrastructure and expansion projects, Abu Dhabi is set to significantly increase its contribution to global oil production.

Business
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

