en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and ADNEC Group Acquire Major Stake in Egypt’s ICON Group

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and ADNEC Group Acquire Major Stake in Egypt’s ICON Group

Abu Dhabi’s investment entities, ADQ and ADNEC Group, have inked final agreements to acquire a significant 40.5% stake in ICON Group, the premier hospitality division of Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding). The strategic investment, facilitated through a capital increase, is channelled via a special purpose vehicle, 49% owned by ADQ and 51% by ADNEC.

Expanding Global Reach and Tapping into Egypt’s Tourism Market

This strategic endeavor aims to bolster ADNEC Group’s global footprint and tap into Egypt’s surging tourism market. ICON Group, a frontrunner in Egypt’s hospitality industry, boasts an impressive portfolio of prestigious hotels, including the Four Seasons and Kempinski in Cairo, properties in Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, as well as upcoming developments in Madinaty, Luxor, Marsa Alam, and near the Pyramids.

A Significant Foreign Direct Investment in Egypt

The investment represents a crucial foreign direct investment in Egypt. The move intends to deleverage ICON’s debt, allowing for the acquisition of stakes in seven luxury heritage hotels currently in the Egyptian government’s possession. The acquisition of these hotels will extend ICON’s portfolio to 15 luxury hospitality assets, totalling approximately 5,000 keys across prime Egyptian locations.

Alignment with Egyptian Government’s Tourism Goals

ADQ and ADNEC Group’s expansion aligns with the Egyptian government’s tourism objectives, which project a footfall of over 30 million tourists annually by 2028. EFG Hermes is acting as TMG Holding’s sole financial advisor for the transaction. This significant investment and expansion underscore a strong vote of investor confidence in Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

In conclusion, the acquisition signifies a strong strategic move by Abu Dhabi’s investment groups. Their entry into Egypt’s bustling tourism market, marked by the acquisition of a substantial stake in ICON Group, will not only boost their global reach but also strengthen Egypt’s tourism industry, bringing it closer to its goal of hosting over 30 million tourists by 2028.

0
Business Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 seconds ago
Online Auction of Self-Storage Units Scheduled at U-Stor-It, Melrose Park
A public sale of personal property is set to take place at the U-Stor-It self-storage facility in Melrose Park, Illinois. The auction, which will be staged on the website www.selfstorageauction.com, is slated to culminate on January 26, 2024, at 10 AM. The units on the auction block are those associated with five individuals: Henry Carson,
Online Auction of Self-Storage Units Scheduled at U-Stor-It, Melrose Park
MobiKwik and Adani One Unite to Boost Affordable Travel in India
1 min ago
MobiKwik and Adani One Unite to Boost Affordable Travel in India
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins ago
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
IM Cannabis Corp. Reschedules Final Payment for Oranim Pharmacy Acquisition
25 seconds ago
IM Cannabis Corp. Reschedules Final Payment for Oranim Pharmacy Acquisition
Kyrgyzstan's Second Auction of Crime Boss's Vehicles Fails: No Bids Received
30 seconds ago
Kyrgyzstan's Second Auction of Crime Boss's Vehicles Fails: No Bids Received
Aberdein Considine's Wealth Management Division Expands into Edinburgh
1 min ago
Aberdein Considine's Wealth Management Division Expands into Edinburgh
Latest Headlines
World News
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
10 seconds
A Deep Dive into the Decline of Cigarette Smoking in America
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
1 min
Boxing Legend Sugar Ray Leonard Lists Luxurious Villa for $46.5 Million
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
2 mins
Indian Medical Devices Market to Reach $50 Billion by 2025: The Role of GeM and AiMeD
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
2 mins
Abortion Issue Takes Center Stage in Iowa Caucuses Campaigning
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
2 mins
The High Cost of Smoking: An Economic and Public Health Crisis in New York
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
3 mins
Democratic Super PAC Unveils $140M Ad Campaign Against Trump
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
3 mins
Contraceptive Revolution: The Over-the-Counter Birth Control Pill and Pharmacist-Prescribed Contraceptives
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
4 mins
Michael Strahan's Daughter, Isabella, Battles Medulloblastoma
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
5 mins
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
45 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app