Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and ADNEC Group Acquire Major Stake in Egypt’s ICON Group

Abu Dhabi’s investment entities, ADQ and ADNEC Group, have inked final agreements to acquire a significant 40.5% stake in ICON Group, the premier hospitality division of Egypt’s Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG Holding). The strategic investment, facilitated through a capital increase, is channelled via a special purpose vehicle, 49% owned by ADQ and 51% by ADNEC.

Expanding Global Reach and Tapping into Egypt’s Tourism Market

This strategic endeavor aims to bolster ADNEC Group’s global footprint and tap into Egypt’s surging tourism market. ICON Group, a frontrunner in Egypt’s hospitality industry, boasts an impressive portfolio of prestigious hotels, including the Four Seasons and Kempinski in Cairo, properties in Sharm El Sheikh and Alexandria, as well as upcoming developments in Madinaty, Luxor, Marsa Alam, and near the Pyramids.

A Significant Foreign Direct Investment in Egypt

The investment represents a crucial foreign direct investment in Egypt. The move intends to deleverage ICON’s debt, allowing for the acquisition of stakes in seven luxury heritage hotels currently in the Egyptian government’s possession. The acquisition of these hotels will extend ICON’s portfolio to 15 luxury hospitality assets, totalling approximately 5,000 keys across prime Egyptian locations.

Alignment with Egyptian Government’s Tourism Goals

ADQ and ADNEC Group’s expansion aligns with the Egyptian government’s tourism objectives, which project a footfall of over 30 million tourists annually by 2028. EFG Hermes is acting as TMG Holding’s sole financial advisor for the transaction. This significant investment and expansion underscore a strong vote of investor confidence in Egypt’s tourism and hospitality sectors.

In conclusion, the acquisition signifies a strong strategic move by Abu Dhabi’s investment groups. Their entry into Egypt’s bustling tourism market, marked by the acquisition of a substantial stake in ICON Group, will not only boost their global reach but also strengthen Egypt’s tourism industry, bringing it closer to its goal of hosting over 30 million tourists by 2028.