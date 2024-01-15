en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has marked a significant achievement by securing three ISO certifications. These commendations underscore the institution’s dedication to the highest international standards in the spheres of quality, environmental sustainability, and occupational health. The certifications awarded include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health management systems. The Chamber’s attainment of these certifications comes on the heels of successfully meeting all external auditing requisites.

A Landmark in Excellence and Performance

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber, characterized the acquisition of these certifications as a new landmark in the Chamber’s history of excellence and performance. This accomplishment mirrors the Chamber’s commitment to adopting and integrating the best global practices. It further fortifies Abu Dhabi’s aspiration to be among the top 10 cities worldwide for ease of business by 2025.

Adherence to Local and Federal Legislation

The Chamber’s dedication goes beyond securing certifications. It is committed to the ongoing development of its services and adherence to local and federal legislation. This commitment is demonstrated by the continuous improvement sought through internal surveys and external audits. Therefore, these certifications are not the end goal but a validation of the Chamber’s ongoing efforts.

Promoting a Sustainable Future

Moreover, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is not solely business-focused; it also takes proactive measures in environmental protection, safety, and health. The aim is to reduce pollution, workplace injuries, and diseases, which aligns with the broader vision of promoting a sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. By striving to exceed customers’ expectations through innovative, high-quality, and sustainable services, the Chamber is helping Abu Dhabi pave the way towards a promising future.

0
Business Environmental Science
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
47 seconds ago
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
In a significant move in the financial technology arena, LeaseCrunch LLC, a leading software provider specializing in lease accounting and management, has successfully secured a considerable investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LP. Known for its concentration in private investment with a focus on financial services and technology, Aquiline’s foray into LeaseCrunch’s vision signifies a new
LeaseCrunch Secures Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners: A New Chapter in Lease Accounting
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
7 mins ago
Minneapolis Contemplates New Labor Standards Board Amid Hospitality Industry Concerns
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
8 mins ago
Odd Burger Corporation Faces Audit Delay Amid CFO Resignation
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
1 min ago
Renault India Charts a Comeback with New Launches in 2024: A Look at the New-Gen Duster
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
1 min ago
Travelodge Appoints Kirsty Berry as New Head of Estates
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
6 mins ago
California Employers: Update Employee Handbooks and Classify Workers Correctly to Avoid Legal Complications
Latest Headlines
World News
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
22 seconds
Household Chores as Effective as Traditional Workouts, Study Finds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
32 seconds
The Rising Scourge of Gambling Addiction Among Young Adults
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
1 min
Trump Urges Iowans to Brave Extreme Weather for Caucus
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
3 mins
Congress Unveils Two-Step Plan to Prevent Government Shutdown Amid Conservative Opposition
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
3 mins
House Freedom Caucus Opposes Short-Term Government Funding Bill
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
3 mins
Immigration and Border Security Dominate Concerns Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
6 mins
Turkey's Budget Deficit Soars Amid Election Year and Earthquakes
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
6 mins
Marco Rubio Backs Donald Trump as the Leader to 'Save America'
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
7 mins
Cyber Attack Delays Manx Care's Takeover of Hillside Dental
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
36 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
57 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
3 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app