Abu Dhabi Chamber Scores Triple ISO Certifications: A New Landmark in Excellence

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry has marked a significant achievement by securing three ISO certifications. These commendations underscore the institution’s dedication to the highest international standards in the spheres of quality, environmental sustainability, and occupational health. The certifications awarded include ISO 9001:2015 for quality management systems, ISO 14001:2015 for environmental management systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for occupational health management systems. The Chamber’s attainment of these certifications comes on the heels of successfully meeting all external auditing requisites.

A Landmark in Excellence and Performance

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, the CEO of Abu Dhabi Chamber, characterized the acquisition of these certifications as a new landmark in the Chamber’s history of excellence and performance. This accomplishment mirrors the Chamber’s commitment to adopting and integrating the best global practices. It further fortifies Abu Dhabi’s aspiration to be among the top 10 cities worldwide for ease of business by 2025.

Adherence to Local and Federal Legislation

The Chamber’s dedication goes beyond securing certifications. It is committed to the ongoing development of its services and adherence to local and federal legislation. This commitment is demonstrated by the continuous improvement sought through internal surveys and external audits. Therefore, these certifications are not the end goal but a validation of the Chamber’s ongoing efforts.

Promoting a Sustainable Future

Moreover, the Abu Dhabi Chamber is not solely business-focused; it also takes proactive measures in environmental protection, safety, and health. The aim is to reduce pollution, workplace injuries, and diseases, which aligns with the broader vision of promoting a sustainable future for Abu Dhabi. By striving to exceed customers’ expectations through innovative, high-quality, and sustainable services, the Chamber is helping Abu Dhabi pave the way towards a promising future.