Absolute Precision: A Rising Star in Advanced Manufacturing

Relocated 14 years ago from Texas to Wolcott, New York, Absolute Precision, an advanced manufacturing company, has demonstrated significant growth. CEO Jeannie Brockmyre, along with her husband, moved the business closer to their family and have since expanded into various high-tech industries.

A Diverse Portfolio

The company specializes in producing components for a wide range of applications. These include cryogenic research equipment, cryocooler equipment, medical devices, and optical assemblies. Additionally, Absolute Precision provides parts for the Department of Defense and the aerospace industry. Their products' versatility underlines the company's ability to adapt and innovate in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Of particular note is Absolute Precision's contribution to space exploration. The company's components have been integral to the construction of rocket engines, which have powered successful space launches. The role of the company in such groundbreaking endeavors underscores its standing as a key player in the high-tech manufacturing industry.

An Interview with the CEO

Insights into the company's journey and achievements can be gleaned from an interview with CEO Jeannie Brockmyre on Sunrise with anchor Brennan Somers. The conversation offers a personal perspective on the company's growth and its impact on high-tech industries, including space exploration. Brockmyre's insights serve as an affirmation of Absolute Precision's commitment to innovation and quality.

As Absolute Precision continues to grow and diversify its offerings, the company remains a testament to the power of relocation, innovation, and family business in fostering success in the competitive field of advanced manufacturing.