Absa Bank Botswana Lists First Green Bond as G7 Plans Diamond Certification

In a historic first, Absa Bank Botswana has successfully listed the inaugural sustainable bond on the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE). The bond, amounting to P47.7 million, is intended to fuel green financing within the local Botswana economy.

These sustainable bonds, often referred to as green bonds, are an innovative financial instrument, serving a dual purpose - they attract investment while simultaneously driving projects with notable environmental and social benefits.

Introducing Sustainable Finance in Botswana

This landmark bond issuance is part of Absa Bank Botswana's larger P2 billion note program on the BSE. It reflects a growing trend towards sustainable finance, and it stands as a testament to the commitment of Absa Bank Botswana to spearhead the transition to a greener economy within the nation. The bond signifies that Botswana is ready to join the global movement towards sustainable financing, a crucial step in mitigating the impacts of climate change and achieving the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

G7's Diamond Certification System

In a parallel development, the Group of Seven (G7) is set to introduce a certification system for polished diamonds by September. All polished diamonds across the globe will be required to pass through Antwerp, Belgium, for certification. This initiative aims to prevent Russian diamonds from infiltrating the global market and subsequently sever potential revenue avenues that could be utilized to finance Russia's military operations against Ukraine.

Towards Ethical Practices in International Trade

The proposed certification system will employ a traceability-based verification mechanism for rough diamonds, commencing with a pilot program on March 1, and becoming obligatory from September 1. This system will utilize a centralized blockchain ledger and certification by companies equipped with diamond-related traceability programs. The G7 is considering exceptions and the inclusion of other significant rough diamond centers and producing countries in the certification process. This step underscores the commitment of the G7 nations to foster ethical practices in international trade, particularly in industries where the stakes are high, such as the diamond industry.