Aboitiz InfraCapital Unveils 'The Pods at LIMA' for Workers

In a strategic move that underscores its commitment towards worker welfare, Aboitiz InfraCapital has launched 'The Pods at LIMA', a 600-bed dormitory accommodation. This facility is specifically designed to meet the needs of employees working at LIMA Estate. Two major companies, Epson Precision Philippines, Inc. and Furukawa Automotive Systems LIMA Philippines, have already demonstrated their support for this initiative by leasing a substantial number of beds. Epson has reserved 414 beds, while Furukawa has committed to leasing 198 beds.

Amenities for a Comfortable Stay

The dormitory has been equipped with a host of amenities to ensure a comfortable and convenient lifestyle for its residents. These include a canteen, mess hall, laundry facilities, and commercial spaces. These features are aimed at fostering a sense of community among the residents within the bustling environment of LIMA Estate.

Expansion Plans

Not resting on its laurels, Aboitiz InfraCapital is already planning the next phase of this housing project. The company intends to increase the capacity of the facility to 2,500 beds. This expansion will cater to a larger number of employees from the locators within LIMA Estate, further demonstrating the company's commitment to creating comfortable, community-centric living conditions for workers.