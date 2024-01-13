en English
Aberdein Considine’s Wealth Management Division Expands into Edinburgh

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:42 am EST
Aberdein Considine’s Wealth Management Division Expands into Edinburgh

In an impressive business move, Aberdein Considine, the reputable Scottish full-service law firm, has expanded its wealth management division, AC Wealth, into Edinburgh. This growth strategy follows the acquisition of Russel+Aitken, one of the city’s oldest law firms, in 2022. AC Wealth now stands tall with one of Scotland’s largest teams of independent financial planners, boasting over 18 specialists on its roster.

AC Wealth: A Trusted Financial Planning Service

Leading this expansion is Jen Paice, the chief executive of the wealth division, who emphasized the firm’s readiness to offer trusted face-to-face financial planning services across the country. The firm’s commitment to client service is evident in its growth strategy, which includes the appointment of Ross Leckie as a chartered financial planner in Edinburgh.

Strengthening Professional Standards

The appointment of Leckie, a respected fellow of the Personal Finance Society, underscores Aberdein Considine’s commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and best practice. Leckie expressed his enthusiasm to enhance the firm’s reputation in Scotland’s financial planning sector and is eager to contribute to its growth in 2024 and beyond.

Integrated Financial Planning and Legal Services

The unique integration of financial planning with legal and conveyancing services positions Aberdein Considine to support clients through various life stages effectively. This comprehensive approach sets the firm apart, giving it a competitive edge in the financial sector and making it a one-stop-shop for clients’ financial and legal needs.

Amidst a fluctuating property market, the firm’s successful restructuring has ensured its steady growth. The expansion of AC Wealth marks a significant milestone in Aberdein Considine’s journey, promising a bright future for the firm and its clients.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

