Aberdein Considine’s Wealth Management Division Expands into Edinburgh

In an impressive business move, Aberdein Considine, the reputable Scottish full-service law firm, has expanded its wealth management division, AC Wealth, into Edinburgh. This growth strategy follows the acquisition of Russel+Aitken, one of the city’s oldest law firms, in 2022. AC Wealth now stands tall with one of Scotland’s largest teams of independent financial planners, boasting over 18 specialists on its roster.

AC Wealth: A Trusted Financial Planning Service

Leading this expansion is Jen Paice, the chief executive of the wealth division, who emphasized the firm’s readiness to offer trusted face-to-face financial planning services across the country. The firm’s commitment to client service is evident in its growth strategy, which includes the appointment of Ross Leckie as a chartered financial planner in Edinburgh.

Strengthening Professional Standards

The appointment of Leckie, a respected fellow of the Personal Finance Society, underscores Aberdein Considine’s commitment to maintaining high standards of professionalism and best practice. Leckie expressed his enthusiasm to enhance the firm’s reputation in Scotland’s financial planning sector and is eager to contribute to its growth in 2024 and beyond.

Integrated Financial Planning and Legal Services

The unique integration of financial planning with legal and conveyancing services positions Aberdein Considine to support clients through various life stages effectively. This comprehensive approach sets the firm apart, giving it a competitive edge in the financial sector and making it a one-stop-shop for clients’ financial and legal needs.

Amidst a fluctuating property market, the firm’s successful restructuring has ensured its steady growth. The expansion of AC Wealth marks a significant milestone in Aberdein Considine’s journey, promising a bright future for the firm and its clients.