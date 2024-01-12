en English
Aberdeen’s Bus Gates: A Solution to Traffic or a Barrier to Business?

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
The city of Aberdeen has instated bus gates, a traffic-calming strategy aimed at curtailing vehicular congestion on key arterial routes such as Market Street, Guild Street, Union Street, and Bridge Street. The initiative, though put in place to alleviate the volume of general traffic, has been met with disapproval from local businesses that perceive the measures as obstacles to the city center’s accessibility.

The Federation of Small Businesses’ View

The Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) has voiced its concerns regarding the bus gates, branding them as problematic barriers preventing ease of access to the city center. The FSB’s apprehension is echoed by local business owners who believe that the implementation of these measures has negatively affected their customer base.

A Local Shop Owner’s Perspective

Jamie Stewart, the proprietor of Juniper, a gift shop located on Belmont Street, has reported a noticeable decrease in customer footfall during the Christmas period and the early days of 2024. Stewart compares this to the previous year, which was already marred by the adverse effects of the global pandemic. The decline in customers, according to Stewart, is attributable to the bus gates. He believes that these measures are dissuading potential customers residing on the city’s periphery or in Aberdeenshire due to their complexity and the resultant ‘fear factor’ they instill.

Is the City Design at Fault?

Stewart further suggests that Aberdeen’s city design is ill-suited for the successful implementation of the bus gates. He also observes a significant reduction in car park usage, interpreting this as a sign that the increased availability of bus services has failed to make up for the decrease in car traffic. This disappointing feedback comes in the wake of the unexpected closure of the city center food hall, which has been attributed to mounting frustration over recent traffic changes.

Local authority chiefs have been left to deal with the backlash of a 14-year error that saw inaccurately allocated funds paid out to employees. Meanwhile, the city is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of a £620,000 development plan. As a final note, Westminster officials have committed to incorporating the city center into their relocation strategy, which involves moving 200 jobs from London.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

