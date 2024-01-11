AbbVie Eyes Strong Growth in 2025: Outlines Key Priorities

In a recent fireside chat hosted by JPMorgan's Chris Schott, executives from pharmaceutical giant AbbVie delineated the company's performance and future plans. Rob Michael, President and Chief Operating Officer, unveiled AbbVie's ambition to return to vigorous growth in 2025. The strategy is pinned on five key therapeutic brands - Skyrizi, Rinvoq, Ubrelvy, Vraylar, and QULIPTA - and the company's aesthetics portfolio.

Therapeutic Brands: The Pillars of Growth

Jeff Stewart, Chief Commercial Officer, spotlighted the momentum of these brands. He underscored significant share gains and successful commercial execution. Key to AbbVie's strategy are upcoming R&D catalysts and additional indications. A particular focus is the Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) market, where Skyrizi and Rinvoq have been showing promising results.

Neuroscience and Aesthetics: Fertile Grounds for Expansion

Michael also drew attention to the growth in neuroscience, led by Vraylar and the migraine portfolio, including Botox Therapeutic. Stewart elaborated on the recovery of the aesthetics business, crediting the robust performance of Botox and Juvederm. The eye care division, while stable, holds potential for transformation from the pipeline with REGENXBIO.

Pipeline Milestones and M&A: Strategizing for the Next Decade

Michael concluded the chat by stressing the significance of pipeline milestones and the integration of recent acquisitions for growth in the next decade. He expressed confidence in managing U.S. biosimilar erosion and reiterated AbbVie's pledge to maintain a minimum earnings level, even amidst potential dilution from transactions. AbbVie anticipates a return to operating margin expansion starting in 2025, leveraging the company's growth momentum to counterbalance near-term dilution from acquisitions.