Business

Abbott Laboratories: A Resilient Healthcare Titan and Potential ‘Millionaire-Maker’

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:10 am EST
In the face of ongoing pandemic and regulatory challenges, Abbott Laboratories, a titan in the healthcare sector, continues to hold promise, driven by its innovative product portfolio and robust demand for health services. One of the company’s flagship products, the FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, positions Abbott to capture a larger slice of the burgeoning healthcare market, particularly amidst a rising global diabetes patient population.

The Resilience of Abbott Laboratories

Despite recent setbacks, including a baby formula product recall, the firm’s outlook remains positive. The consistent demand for healthcare services, coupled with Abbott’s history of growth and innovation, lays a strong foundation for the company. As a dividend-paying stock, Abbott has increased its payouts for 51 consecutive years, earning it the title of a Dividend King.

Abbott: A Potential ‘Millionaire-Maker’ Stock

This track record of dividends, in conjunction with the company’s potential for growth, indicates that investing in Abbott and reinvesting dividends could lead to significant long-term returns. The company could potentially transform a $100,000 investment into $1,000,000 over 20 years, assuming a compound annual growth rate of about 12.2%. Thus, Abbott emerges as a potential ‘millionaire-maker’ stock for long-term investors.

Market Performance and Future Outlook

As of 2024-01-03, Abbott Laboratories’s intrinsic value, as per the GuruFocus Discounted Earnings model, stands at $105.61, with a -4.01% margin of safety. Despite a concerning trend of declining dividend growth rate, the company has been focusing on acquisitions to bolster its growth prospects. Abbott outperformed the S&P 500 and the Medical sector last month with a gain of 4.64%. The upcoming financial results are projected to demonstrate an increase in earnings per share (EPS) by 15.53% and a rise in revenue by 0.49% from the equivalent quarter last year. Thus, the company is expected to maintain a steady performance in the market in the coming months.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

