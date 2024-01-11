ABB Acquires Sevensense: A Leap Forward in AI-Enabled Industrial Robotics

Industrial robotics giant ABB has strategically acquired Sevensense, a Swiss start-up at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) and 3D vision technology. This acquisition is aimed at bolstering the mobility of ABB’s industrial robots to meet the escalating demand for autonomous operation within factories and warehouses. Sevensense’s groundbreaking technology furnishes robots with the essential ‘eyes and brains’ to navigate complex production environments, enhancing the efficiency of component transportation to production lines.

ABB’s Vision for AI-Enabled Robots

Sami Atiya, the president of ABB Robotics and Discrete Automation, has expressed his conviction that this acquisition is a significant stride towards realizing a future where AI-enabled robots co-work with human laborers. This vision is particularly pertinent, given the prevailing context of skilled labor shortages in the industry. In a world increasingly reliant on technology, the role of AI and robotics in mitigating labor shortages cannot be understated.

Rising Demand for Autonomous Mobile Robots

ABB predicts a robust annual growth rate of approximately 20% for the autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market until 2026. The market is anticipated to reach a staggering $9.5 billion, outpacing the growth of traditional fixed robots. The integration of Sevensense’s technology into ABB’s AMR portfolio, following a successful run of pilot customer projects in the automotive and logistics industries, positions ABB as a major player in this rapidly evolving sector.

ABB and the Competitive Landscape

Competing against industry heavyweights such as Japan’s FANUC and Germany’s Kuka, ABB’s acquisition of Sevensense underscores its commitment to remain at the cutting edge of industrial robotics. While the financial details of the Sevensense acquisition remain undisclosed, the investment signifies ABB’s steadfast dedication to pioneering innovation in the realm of AI and robotics. Sevensense’s technology, offering an unprecedented blend of speed, accuracy, and payload, has the potential to revolutionize robotics beyond AMRs, leading to enhanced efficiency, flexibility, and accuracy in production and intralogistics.