A Year in Review: The Stories That Shaped Scotland County in 2023

In a year fraught with its fair share of trials and triumphs, Scotland County emerged resilient and forward-looking. The Laurinburg Exchange’s annual review of 2023 paints a picture of a community that has strived to grow and progress, even in the face of adversity.

Commercial Development Ushers in Economic Revival

The year witnessed a significant boost in commercial activities, with the opening of several chain establishments including Popeyes, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Hwy 55, and Harbor Freight, indicating a surge in business interest in the area. A Tesla Charging Station also found its place on the local map, reflecting the global shift towards sustainable energy. Collectively, these commercial ventures represented an investment of approximately $7.3 million. The $2.8 million expansion at Scotia Village further underlined the upward economic trajectory.

Community Efforts and Historic Appointments

Community initiatives were at the forefront in 2023. The Dragon Park Scotland Yard playground underwent a $500,000 ADA-compliant reconstruction, a testament to the community’s commitment to inclusivity. The county also celebrated the appointment of April Snead, who made history as Scotland County’s first female manager. The Scotland County Health Care System, too, had cause for celebration as it marked a significant construction milestone with a $45 million expansion of Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Challenges and Responses

The year was not without its challenges. The community rallied together in the search for Brenda Covington, a 71-year-old woman with diabetes and dementia. Adell Baldwin stepped into the role of Scotland County Schools’ new superintendent, taking over from Takeda LeGrand. A cyber incident in December led to a server shutdown, prompting county officials to approve up to $200,000 to rectify the issue. David Pope took over as the new president and CEO of Scotland Health Care System.

Addressing Unemployment and Repurposing History

The repurposing of the I.E. Johnson Community Center, a school with a rich history, marked a significant event in 2023. The issue of unemployment, a long-standing concern for the county, was addressed in a roundtable discussion, given that the county had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 6.7% in July.

In the panorama of achievements and challenges, Scotland County has shown unwavering resilience and an undeterred commitment to progress, setting a positive trajectory for the years to come.