A Surge in Cyprus’ Retail Trade Sector: An Overview of November 2023

November 2023 saw a surge in the retail trade sector of Cyprus, marked by encouraging statistics provided by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CySTAT). A notable development was the rise in the Retail Trade Turnover Value Index, a barometer that measures the total income of retail businesses. An increase of 5.7% was charted in comparison to the same period in the past year. The first eleven months of 2023 saw an overall growth of 9.4%, a promising sign for the Cypriot economy.

Retail Sectors Showing Significant Growth

The sectors witnessing the most significant gains in turnover value were specialized stores involved in the sale of food, beverages, and tobacco. These businesses experienced a growth of 13.4%. In addition, edible products also yielded a strong performance with an increase of 10% in turnover value.

Growth in Retail Trade Turnover Volume Index

The Retail Trade Turnover Volume Index, which indicates the physical quantity of goods sold, similarly portrayed a positive trend. An increase of 5.6% was recorded in November 2023, compared to the same month in the previous year. The overall volume growth for the first eleven months of 2023 reached a commendable 6.1%.

Categories with Notable Volume Growth

The most significant volume growth was evidenced in a diverse category of products that includes computers, telecommunications equipment, and a variety of other items like curtains, carpets, books, stationery, sporting equipment, toys, flowers, plants, watches, and jewellery. This category saw an impressive surge of 11.5%. The retail trade of food, beverages, and tobacco in specialized stores also marked a significant volume increase of 9.3%.

Other positive economic indicators for Cyprus in November 2023 included an increase in loans and deposit activity in Cypriot banks, according to the Central Bank of Cyprus. The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) also had a strong performance in 2023, with the CSE General Index marking an annual growth of 52%.