A New Era of Entertainment: B&B Theaters to Open Multi-Activity Venue in Grand Island

Imagine a place where the magic of movies meets the thrill of bowling, the excitement of arcade games, and the joy of pickleball—all under one roof. This is not a fragment of imagination but a reality taking shape in Grand Island, Nebraska. B&B Theaters, a name synonymous with cinematic experience in Missouri, is setting its sights on Grand Island, promising an entertainment hub that transcends the traditional movie-going experience.

Advertisment

A Vision for the Future

In a bold move that signals a new direction for entertainment venues, B&B Theaters is expanding its horizon with a new establishment at the Conestoga Marketplace. Slated to open its doors in 2024, this venue is not just about watching movies; it’s an invitation to an experience. With seven screens featuring heated and reclining seats, a 10-lane bowling alley, a 7,000-square-foot arcade, four full-size pickleball courts, and a restaurant complete with a full-service bar, it's clear that B&B Theaters aims to redefine what it means to go out for entertainment.

Community and Culture

Advertisment

At the heart of B&B Theaters’ expansion is a commitment to community and shared values. Bob Bagby, President, and CEO of B&B Theaters, expressed his excitement about becoming a part of the Grand Island community. "Grand Island's vibrant culture and community spirit make it the perfect place for our next chapter," Bagby stated. This venture is more than just a business expansion; it’s a fusion of the company’s family-oriented values with the character of Grand Island, aiming to create a space where memories are made and shared.

The Bigger Picture

The introduction of B&B Theaters to Grand Island is a significant milestone within the larger narrative of the Conestoga Marketplace’s development. This $220 million project, which encompasses retail, residential spaces, offices, and more, is poised to become a cornerstone of community life and leisure in Grand Island. The new B&B Theaters location, as reported by NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA, represents a key piece of this ambitious puzzle, offering a glimpse into the future of integrated entertainment experiences.