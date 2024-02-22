A Family's Quest for Generational Wealth: The Powell Siblings’ Zaxby's Expansion into Dallas

Spearheaded by Jade Sigler and her brother Derald Powell, along with their three siblings, this initiative is more than a business expansion—it's narrative of ambition, unity, and the pursuit of generational wealth, set against the backdrop of Dallas's bustling metro area.

The Genesis of a Dream

The SIGWELL GROUP, a conglomerate with a portfolio ranging from learning centers to real estate, is now venturing into uncharted waters with Zaxby's, a brand that resonates deeply with Jade Sigler. Her affinity for Zaxby's began in her college years, a sentiment that has since blossomed into a full-fledged business aspiration. Jade Sigler and her siblings view this partnership as a perfect embodiment of their values: authenticity, professionalism, and a zest for life. With plans to inaugurate their first Zaxby's by the end of 2024, the siblings are on a mission to embed their family's name within the fabric of Dallas's dining culture.

A Partnership Rooted in Shared Values

At the heart of this expansion is the synergy between Zaxby's and the SIGWELL GROUP. Bert Lane, Zaxby's Vice President of Development, remarked on the palpable enthusiasm surrounding the Powell siblings' entry into the Zaxby family. This venture is seen as a strategic move to not only grow Zaxby's brand within the greater Dallas metro area but also to infuse the market with a unique blend of familial warmth and professional excellence. The Powell siblings, inspired by their parents' entrepreneurial spirit and guided by a mutual respect for one another’s abilities, view their collaboration as a cornerstone for overcoming business challenges and actualizing their vision for the future.

Building a Legacy

The journey towards opening their first Zaxby location is laden with anticipation and a firm commitment to contributing to Dallas's vibrant community. The siblings' venture is a testament to the power of family, ambition, and the American dream, aiming to create a lasting family business that transcends generations. As they navigate the complexities of the franchise world, their story offers a beacon of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs. The Powell siblings’ endeavor with Zaxby's is not just about selling chicken; it's about crafting a legacy, one meal at a time.