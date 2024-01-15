A Decade at the Helm: GM CEO Mary Barra Navigates a Transforming Industry

Mary Barra, the first woman to lead a major automaker, has reached a significant milestone, marking a decade as the CEO of General Motors (GM). As the helmswoman of the automotive giant, Barra has steered GM through numerous crises, instigated profound cultural shifts, and guided the company to record-breaking profits. Her leadership has consistently surpassed Wall Street's earnings forecasts, solidifying her position as a significant figure in the automotive industry.

Barra's Vision for a Greener Future

Over the past ten years, Barra has spearheaded an ambitious transformation of GM's business model, focusing heavily on the development and promotion of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles (AVs). This strategic shift aims to reposition GM as a forward-thinking automaker in an industry undergoing rapid technological evolution and shifting market demands. However, the execution of this vision has not been without its hurdles.

Challenges and Setbacks

Barra's ambitious plans have met with various challenges. The adoption rate and demand for EVs have proven slower than anticipated, and GM's autonomous vehicle subsidiary, Cruise, majority-owned by GM, has faced its share of difficulties. Despite these setbacks, GM remains steadfast in its commitment to achieving the ambitious financial targets set for 2025 and 2030, including a goal to double its revenue by 2030. However, the specifics of how these goals will be achieved without core growth drivers remain unclear.

Investor Confidence and Stock Performance

These challenges have led to wavering investor confidence, exemplified by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway divesting all its GM shares in the third quarter of 2023. Furthermore, GM's stock price has seen a significant decline during Barra's tenure, with a notable drop from its peak in January 2022. Despite GM's commitment to an all-electric future by 2035 and a $35 billion investment in EV and AV technology, many industry watchers remain skeptical.

Production Issues and the Road Ahead

GM has encountered production issues and software problems with its next-generation EV models, including the Chevy Blazer EV, leading to a temporary halt in sales. These issues have raised questions about the pace and feasibility of GM's EV strategy. Despite these challenges, GM's overall EV sales have grown, albeit they still represent a small fraction of the company's total sales. As Barra embarks on her second decade at the helm, the automotive world will be watching closely to see how she navigates these challenges and continues to shape GM's future.