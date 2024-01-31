8x8 Inc. Meets Guidance, Outlines Future Plans in Q3 2024 Financial Results

In a recent announcement, cloud contact center and unified communications platform provider, 8x8 Inc, revealed its third-quarter financial results for the fiscal year 2024, concluding on December 31, 2023. The company met its guidance ranges for both service revenue and total revenue, surpassing the non-GAAP operating margin guidance.

Impressive Cash Flow and Investor Return

CEO Samuel Wilson spotlighted the company's robust cash flow from operations and shared the firm's plan to return a significant $250 million to investors via debt repayment spanning fiscal years 2024 to 2026. Additionally, 8x8 Inc. is set to retire the remaining 2024 Notes on February 1, 2024, by utilising $63.3 million in cash. This move marks a total of $88.3 million returned to debt investors since the inception of the fiscal year.

Future Financial Outlook

8x8 Inc. provided its fourth quarter and updated fiscal 2024 financial outlook, underlining that these are non-GAAP measures and are subject to important cautionary factors. The company did not reconcile these to GAAP measures due to the unpredictability of excluded expenses. A conference call to discuss the earnings results is scheduled for January 31.

In the same breath, the company also brought attention to its 8x8 XCaaS, a single global cloud platform that integrates contact center, voice communications, video, chat, and SMS.

Risks and Future Plans

The company's forward-looking statements included strategic investments in artificial intelligence, an increase in profitability and cash flow, deleveraging the balance sheet, and future revenue growth. However, these projections are subject to risks such as economic downturns, changes in the competitive market, supply chain disruptions, and other unpredictable factors that may impact their financial outlook and operational performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are used by the company for internal management and evaluation. They believe these measures provide investors with a useful supplement to GAAP measures. However, they also acknowledge the limitations of non-GAAP measures and advise that they should not be considered in isolation from GAAP financial information. The release includes a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and explanations for adjustments made to the financial metrics.