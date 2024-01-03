en English
Business

83 Positions Open in New Recruitment Drive: Deadlines Announced

By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
A wave of opportunity has been set in motion as an organization announces a recruitment drive to fill up 83 posts. The process has key deadlines for interested candidates. The initial deadline to send in the applications is February 2, 2024. However, the window for the submission of the online application forms remains open until February 5, 2024. Subsequently, candidates have the chance to make necessary edits to their submissions until February 7, 2024. The announcement, however, refrained from providing any information concerning the application fees.

Where to Apply for the Available Positions

Candidates seeking further information or detailed instructions on how to apply for the available positions are advised to visit the official website of the OSSC. The website is expected to provide comprehensive guidance and the complete notification concerning the recruitment drive. The necessary procedures to be followed for application are likely to be outlined on this official site, equipping prospective applicants with the required steps to be considered for recruitment.

Who Else is Hiring?

Simultaneously, several notable figures, including Senator Chris Van Hollen, Senator Brown, Senator Blumenthal, Senator Mark Kelly, and the Secretary of the Senate’s Senate Chief Counsel for Employment, are seeking candidates for various positions within their offices. The responsibilities and qualifications for each position vary, but they all have specific deadlines for interested applicants to apply.

Continuous Examination for Juvenile Institutional Officer Associate

In a parallel development, the Alameda County Probation Department is conducting a continuous examination for the position of Juvenile Institutional Officer Associate. The list resulting from this examination will supersede any existing list and may last approximately one year but can be extended. The applications and Supplemental Questionnaires must be submitted by 5:00 PM on the Last Day for Filing.

Business Job
Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

