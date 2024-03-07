800CARGURU Clinches 'Top Automotive Service Provider' Award at Global Saga 2024, Suniel Shetty Honors CEO Syed Ovais Ahmed

At the opulent Dusit Thani Dubai on Sunday, March 3, 2024, 800CARGURU, a beacon in the automotive services industry, was honored with the "Top Automotive Service Provider of the Year" award at the celebrated Global Saga Awards 2024. Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty, the event's Chief Guest, presented the award to Syed Ovais Ahmed, the visionary CEO and Founder of 800CARGURU, marking a significant milestone for the company amidst the presence of industry leaders and dignitaries.

A Testament to Excellence and Innovation

800CARGURU's triumph at the Global Saga Awards is a reflection of its unwavering commitment to quality, customer satisfaction, and innovation. With a robust offering that includes 24/7 roadside assistance, a 30-minute response guarantee, and a comprehensive range of automotive services, the company has set a new standard in the industry. The CEO, Mr. Syed Ovais Ahmed, in his acceptance speech, underscored the dedication and hard work of his team, attributing this prestigious accolade to their collective effort and the company's customer-centric approach.

Enhancing Customer Experience Through Innovation

Known for its pioneering initiatives, 800CARGURU has introduced several innovations aimed at enhancing the customer experience. Their 24/7 call center supports multiple languages, ensuring accessibility for a diverse clientele, while their state-of-the-art service center facilities offer a "One Stop Solution" for all car needs. This holistic approach not only maximizes convenience but also cements 800CARGURU's reputation as a trusted brand in the automotive domain, serving over 300,000 satisfied customers.

Looking Towards a Brighter Future

The recognition by the Global Saga Awards heralds a new chapter for 800CARGURU, propelling the company towards further growth and innovation. As they continue to expand their services and refine their customer engagement strategies, the future looks promising for 800CARGURU. This award not only celebrates their past achievements but also sets the stage for their ongoing commitment to excellence and the pursuit of new heights in the automotive service industry.